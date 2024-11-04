Home > Entertainment Britney Spears Unveils Plans For a Jewelry Line to Mixed Reactions The post showed what appears to be the logo for her new venture, a jewelry line called B Tiny. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 4 2024, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @britneyspears

Queen of Pop and former Disney star Britney Spears has made a name for herself in entertainment, despite spending years stuck behind a restrictive conservatorship.

Since being released from the conservatorship, she's made a lot of big decisions including marriage, divorce, and then having to deal with a pregnancy loss. Now, one new decision has fans a little divided over whether they're excited or not. The superstar recently announced plans for a jewelry line that's "coming soon." And this is what people have to say.

Britney Spears's jewelry line is a new venture for the star.

Over the weekend, Britney posted on social media that she had some information to share with fans soon. She shared a pink picture with tulips and captioned it, "I have some really exciting news to share with you guys."

On Nov. 4, she followed up with the big announcement. The post showed what appears to be the logo for her new venture, a jewelry line called B Tiny.

In another image, Britney showed off two bracelets with turquoise- and jade-colored gems. She captioned the announcement, "My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate, extremely different, and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon 🌷!!! Girls you’re gonna f**king love it !!!"

Fans reactions are a little mixed.

Fans are a little mixed about the announcement, as they temper their excitement with concern for the pop star whose mental health is constantly under the microscope of the world ever since the termination of her conservatorship.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), one user wrote, "from posting about tiny things to creating a tiny jewelry line, bless her heart." Another added, "Get money, Brit!!!!! I’m glad she is doing something different than a makeup, skin care, or haircare line. I just hope this jewelry line is promoted better than her lingerie line was. I still think she needs to bring that back."