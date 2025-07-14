Did Britney Spears Adopt a Baby? Inside the Social Media Post That Has People Talking Following the victorious conclusion to the #FreeBritney movement, Britney has continued to share her life regularly via social media. By Danielle Jennings Published July 14 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since the beginning of her career, Britney Spears has made headlines due to her music, image, and her controversial personal life. Despite not being a regular music fixture as she once was, Britney still captures the public's attention largely due to her social media presence, and a recent post about adopting a baby has fans scrambling to find out the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the victorious conclusion to the #FreeBritney movement, Britney has continued to share her life regularly via social media with mixed results, as fans frequently question her behavior.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Britney Spears adopt a baby?

Taking to her preferred platform of choice, Instagram, Britney shared a post proclaiming that she had adopted a daughter, which left fans thoroughly confused at the revelation. On Sunday, July 13, Britney posted one of her many dance videos — but it was the caption that got everyone talking. “I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED!!! How are you beautiful people this morning?” her message began.

“I need coffee and I want to let you guys know that I adopted a beautiful baby girl!!! Her name is Lennon London Spears!!!” Britney continued. “This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout!! I hate working out but three hours of my footage was all stolen!!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it all disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on.”

Article continues below advertisement

”Lennon today has an adorable dress!!! It says I’m NEW HERE!!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA!!! I’ve decided to move to Italy,” her message concluded.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

However, according to TMZ, Britney has not adopted a baby and was merely joking around with her fans, sources told the outlet. The insiders also shut down rumors that the “baby” was not a child, but actually a dog, but that speculation was also shut down.

As for her claims in the same post that she is moving to Italy, sources told TMZ that is also not happening despite what the singer wrote on social media. In early 2025, a member of Britney’s security was seen carrying what looked like an infant in a blanket with air exposed; however, it was confirmed a short time later that Britney frequently uses a baby carrier to transport her doll collection, which is what her security was carrying at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

As of now, Britney has not confirmed or denied exactly what she meant regarding the adoption, but given her consistent way of updating her fans on social media, she may offer clarification at some point. Britney is already a mother to two sons, Sean Federline, 18, and Jayden Federline, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.