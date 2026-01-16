Is Aaron Rodgers Married to an AI Chatbot? One Influencer Claims He Is Aaron announced in June of 2025 that he'd married a woman named Brittani. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 16 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he had secretly married a mystery woman back in 2025, but his refusal to reveal anything about his new bride, other than her name, has folks speculating, and the theories are wild.

Aaron revealed that his wife's name is Brittani with an i, and that she chooses to remain private. Because she hasn't been seen with the NFL star in public, some people think he's married to an AI chatbot, but is he?

Source: Mega

Is Aaron Rodgers married to an AI Chatbot?

Content creator Mariah Rose shared a video on TikTok on Jan. 15, and she broke down why she believed the football star is married to an AI Chatbot named Brittani, and not a woman. Mariah accused Aaron of lying about Brittani and noted that no one has ever seen her. She also said that the quarterback had been in numerous "really strange and public relationships." Aaron had high-profile breakups with several famous women, including Olivia Munn, Shailene Woodley, and Danica Patrick.

"Aaron Rodgers is always doing weird s--t, " Mariah claimed. "So, I never pay much attention to what he's got going on." Mariah went on to note that Aaron is an advocate for psychedelic drug use, and in the Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, he went on an ayahuasca trip. "Weird guy," she added, noting that he is very famous and knew people would ask about his wedding ring, and also about his wife.

Mariah also noted that she has never been seen with him at any Pittsburgh Steelers events or holiday parties. "Aaron Rodgers has been in a ton of really strange and public relationships," Mariah continued. "So, he is not the most private guy with his dating life. Maybe that scared him to secrecy, or he is dating an AI chatbot, I am sorry, married to an AI Chatbot." "Brittani can't be real, he made that s--t up," she added. "There's no pictures of this Brittani on Google."

Folks on social media were not at all surprised by the rumor that Aaron married an AI Chatbot. One user wrote on X, "Is Aaron Rodgers really married to an AI Chatbot and why am I not surprised"? "My working theory is that Aaron Rodgers’ wife is actually AI and that’s why no one has ever seen her and he started wearing a wedding ring randomly," joked another.

Is Aaron Rodgers's wife real?