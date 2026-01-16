Tim Tebow Says "God's Opinion" Is Most Important to Him in Life After the NFL Tim Tebow created "Tebowing" in the NFL. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 16 2026, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

During his three seasons in the NFL as quarterback, Tim Tebow created what was called "Tebowing," or kneeling on the field in prayer. Because of that, he became known for his religion. Now, years after he retired from the game, Tim's religion still seems to be important to him. In fact, the former Jacksonville Jaguar has even spoken about his faith at different events.

It's not unusual for sports players to publicly thank God or even to be open about praying for a win or for success as a player. But Tim took it to a different level, and without any concern for being targeted for his strong convictions. Now, people are curious about how Tim's religion is still part of his life after the NFL.

Tim Tebow's religion is still important to him.

Tim has always been open about his Christian faith. It's what led to him kneeling on the field in prayer or in thanks during games when he was still in the NFL. When he spoke at the Christian school Olivet Nazarene University in April 2025, he admitted that he had looked to God to guide him when he was trying to figure out his college and life plans.

He told the students that he learned from his experiences to trust the "planner" rather than the "plan" he might set forth for himself. For Tim, it seems, it all goes back around to his faith and his religion guiding him, even now. "You don't need a five-year plan. You need a willing heart," Tim said. "You have no idea what God can do with someone who just says yes."

In connection to his religion, Tim has gone on mission trips to other countries in an attempt to spread the word of God and Jesus, per his own admission when he spoke to the school. He also started the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is dedicated to that very thing. Per the website for the Tim Tebow Foundation, Tim felt a "divine calling" when he met with people from other countries. It led him to start the foundation and continue his work.

Tim Tebow was housed with Aaron Hernandez in college because of his faith.

Because of Tim's openness about his Christian faith while he played college football and in the NFL, when he attended University of Florida and played for the Gators along with infamous tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, their coach reportedly hoped that Tim would rub off on the troubled player. At the time, there were rumors of Aaron's anger issues. According to GodReports, Coach Urban Meyer asked Tim to room with Aaron.