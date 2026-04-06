'Absolute Fraud' — Netizens Slam Erika Kirk for Contradicting Her Late Husband "Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world," Erika wrote on X. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 6 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Erika Kirk faced online backlash over a recent post on X.

Erika Kirk has found herself in hot water after her latest post on X. Even though the post was not particularly controversial, Erika faced scrutiny as it was in stark contrast to what her late husband Charlie Kirk had advocated for. The 37-year-old has been under the microscope since the assassination of Charlie, who was a victim of gun violence during a Turning Point USA event in Utah in September 2025.

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Source: MEGA Erika Kirk

Charlie had shared a post in April 2025 — months before his demise — decrying action in the Middle East. However, Erika's post, which is the subject of much controversy, praised the United States military and its actions in Iran under Operation Epic Fury. Her post has led many netizens to bring up Charlie's earlier statements on war. Erika has found herself closer to the administration of President Donald Trump in the wake of Charlie's assassination.

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Charlie Kirk Was Against a War in the Middle East

In April 2025, Charlie wrote, “A new Middle East war would be a catastrophic mistake. Our military stockpiles are depleted from three years of backing Ukraine. Our effort to reshore manufacturing has only just begun and will take years to bear fruit.”

The United States has been aiding Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, which has entered its fourth year as of February 2026. While aid to the country has been reduced under President Trump, Ukraine still remains defiant against Russia.

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Source: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore Charlie Kirk

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in the Middle East has already begun hurting American businesses. This has been compounded by the tariffs that President Trump has put in place in the wake of the war. The assault on Iran has directly caused world energy stockpiles to take a hit. As Charlie's post had mentioned, the war will have adverse effects on manufacturing sectors not just in the United States, but also around the world.

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Internet Reacts to Erika Kirk's X Post

"Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world," Erika wrote as part of her post on X. Netizens criticized Erika's post, pointing out that her late partner would be disappointed by the current state of affairs in the country. While many highlighted the consequences of the war with Iran, some were also particularly irked by the involvement of Israel in the conflict.

Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world. Its strength lies not just in power, but in the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our troops. God bless our men and women in uniform. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 5, 2026 Source: X/@MrsErikaKirk Erika Krik's X post on the U.S. military and Operation Epic Fury.

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One user commented, “I guess the discipline of your troops means killing 168 school girls at an elementary school, and God should bless them for that. You should have shut your mouth, American widow of the century!” Another user wrote, “Having the 'greatest military in the world' means absolutely nothing if it's being used to build an Israeli empire. You're an absolute fraud.”