AI, Artistry, and Ethics: Where Does Human Creativity Stand? “Even when AI tracks aren’t monetized, they’re still eating into the ecosystem—pulling attention, placements, and cultural weight away from actual artists.” By Distractify Staff Published July 24 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Ben Porter

By 2028, the valuation of AI-generated music is expected to reach a staggering $64 billion—more than $10 billion higher than PayPal’s current market cap, and over 20x its size today. According to a recent study by CISAC, human creators could face a 24% loss in revenue by that time—roughly $10 billion—if current trends continue. AI-generated artists like The Velvet Sundown are already garnering over a million monthly listeners, pulling in both streams and attention that once belonged to real musicians.

So what happens to human artistry in this new era of generative music? We spoke with Ben Porter (AKA benners)—a UK-born R&B producer with over 35 tracks slated for release globally this year, and an Evangelist for Paris-based AI music tech company MatchTune—to understand where the balance of power lies and how the industry can evolve.

How GenAI Threatens Creative Equity

Speaking in a recent webinar with A2IM, Porter explains that GenAI systems are modeled after the human brain’s learning process. “They use deep learning—layered networks of artificial neurons—to analyze vast datasets of existing music,” he says. These models break down songs by genre, tempo, mood, and other characteristics, encoding musical ‘rules’ they can then use to generate new content based on user prompts. But the issue is what—and who—those datasets include.

Companies behind these tools admit they train models on tens of millions of songs pulled from the open internet—often without consent, credit, or compensation to the original creators. “That includes songs I’ve worked on, likely without me even knowing,” Porter says. “I’ve put in years of craft as a multi-instrumentalist and producer, but I have no idea if something I built is now being absorbed by AI for free.”

Having spoken at numerous industry events hosted by the likes of A2IM, Byta, and the Music Business Association, Porter has heard a consistent concern echoed by creators: that they’re being left out of the conversation, even as their work fuels the very tools threatening their livelihood. To Porter, the problem isn’t just ethical—it’s economic.

“Even when AI tracks aren’t monetized, they’re still eating into the ecosystem—pulling attention, placements, and cultural weight away from actual artists.” The Velvet Sundown—a virtual 70s-inspired band—is a glaring example of how GenAI can masquerade as ‘authentic’ while eroding the real creative economy.

Human Value in the Age of Automation

One of the greatest threats posed by GenAI isn’t just financial—it’s the quiet erosion of human creativity. Porter, who grew up surrounded by music in a family of classical and gospel performers, understands this personally. His grandfather was a celebrated classical musician in the UK; his uncle, an opera singer in Germany; both parents were classically trained. That lineage instilled in him the discipline to master guitar, study production, and become a self-sufficient musician through years of hands-on craft.

“Nowadays, someone can prompt Suno to generate a track in seconds,” he notes, “something that once took 10 years of musicianship and engineering to master.” For Porter, that shift isn’t theoretical. “It’s real. And it’s reshaping the creative bar for entry overnight.”

Toward Industry-Wide Solutions

The industry’s next move is multi-faceted, involving both legislative solutions and technological advancement. And in his role as an evangelist for MatchTune, a Paris-based AI music company, Porter is perfectly positioned to help shape the latter, advocating for defensive tools which increase transparency around GenAI creations, including: CoverNet: A dual-interface platform that allows rights holders to detect unauthorized uses of their work—including AI deepfakes and altered recordings—across major streaming and sharing platforms.

DeepMatch: A browser-based tool that identifies GenAI compositions from major tools like Suno, Udio, Boomy and more, giving creators insight into what may be infringing on their intellectual property.

“The first step is transparency,” says Porter. “You can’t regulate what you can’t see.” With effective tools like these in place, artists, labels, DSPs and many more will finally be able to trace the origins of AI content—and eventually advocate for proper compensation. “From a creative perspective, the existence of tech like this gives me some peace of mind. Without it, I’d be releasing records into a black hole.”

Finding Balance in a Human-Driven Future

Despite the uncertainties, Porter remains optimistic. “We’re at a turning point,” he says. “AI isn’t inherently a threat—but it has to be handled with care. If we apply the right tools and principles, we can make space for AI without letting it overshadow the very thing that makes music powerful: human connection.”