AI Detectors: How Do We Balance Trust With Innovation? By Reese Watson Published Feb. 10 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET

The writing abilities of artificial intelligence come with opportunities and challenges that sometimes oppose one another. This is the case in education, for example, where students and teachers often disagree on using AI in the classroom.

While many teachers feel they can confidently detect and challenge their students’ use of AI, a study from the University of Reading questions this. According to the study, without the help of dedicated AI detector software, teachers failed to detect AI-generated writing in college-level coursework 94 percent of the time.

AI Is Cutting-Edge Tech that Cuts Both Ways

The study is a sobering reminder of real challenges prominent in all digital settings, from education to workplaces to creative pursuits. These remarkable tools can enhance accessibility and productivity in general and execute nuanced tasks like drafting essays, composing music, generating images, and assisting with complex coding, but they also pose risks. When used without transparency, these tools can create uncertainty between teachers and students, employers and workers, or creators and consumers.

The trouble revolves around the origins of digital content. In the hypothetical case of a student submitting an AI-written paper that receives top marks — assuredly, there are more than enough real-world examples of this — this may seem harmless at first glance, particularly if the student is never “caught.”

However, problems like this becoming common and endemic can impact student body learning outcomes, compromising the institution’s academic integrity and the eventual work performance of a cohort of AI-dependent graduates.

Similarly, even more pronouncedly, an AI-generated news article containing subtle misinformation that a team of writers would have caught can spread rapidly. The magnified misinformation can make the truth more difficult to come by and undermine the public’s trust in reporting.

In neither of these scenarios is AI itself to blame. It is a tool used to complete a task. The problem is that those tasked with oversight of the final product — the teacher, the editor, or any other authority over the final product — weren’t informed that AI was used. AI is at its best when used with specific checks and reviews, but these may not be adequately employed without an AI detector.

AI Detectors Serve the Public’s Sense of Digital Trust

The algorithms behind AI detection are rapidly advancing to become more robust and reliable. These tools analyze patterns, linguistic markers, and other subtle indicators to identify content likely generated by AI. While no detection system is foolproof, the UR study demonstrates that a detector significantly outperforms human intuition in distinguishing AI-generated material.

These can be an essential part of the oversight toolkit for those ultimately creating digital content. Faculty members might be unwise to leave enforcement up to an AI detector altogether at an academic institution but could review flagged submissions. A robust detector can point out specific writing patterns and suspicious assertions, allowing teachers to assess the writing, contact students, and make judgment calls as they see fit.

Similarly, in a newsroom setting, a detector could turn up linguistic anomalies, accidental plagiarism, and unlikely facts, helping editors maintain their journalistic integrity. Even in the case of “false positives,” it may be wise for editors to have their writers revise stories to appear less like AI writing, if only for style.

A Field-by-Field Break Down: Real Applications

Education: AI detectors are essential for maintaining academic integrity. By identifying AI-generated work, educators can ensure students earn credentials based on their own efforts. However, these tools are most effective with clear expectations and open discussion about appropriate AI use in academia. For example, institutions might permit AI as a supplementary tool while requiring students to document their creative process.

Journalism and Media: Newsroom applications hold writers and editors accountable for robust, factual reporting and help them avoid the formulaic styles that AI language models have been trained on. AI detectors can also contribute to the larger struggle against misinformation proliferating online. An AI detector can scan breaking news reports for signs of AI-generated bias, flagging suspicious content for human review.

Business and Marketing: AI detectors can protect brand authenticity and ensure compliance with transparency regulations. A company’s marketing department can use AI detectors to help verify that AI has only been used where disclosures allow. Detectors can also help to protect against malicious user-generated content, like AI-generated reviews, that could damage a company’s reputation.

Healthcare: AI detectors play a critical role in the healthcare sector, where AI-generated content is increasingly used for patient reports, diagnostic recommendations, and medical summaries. Ensuring that qualified professionals have validated such content is paramount to patient safety. For instance, a hospital might deploy AI detectors to verify that discharge instructions, generated with the help of AI, meet regulatory standards and align with best practices.

Science and Research: Maintaining the credibility of research is essential in academic publishing. The need for transparency has grown, with AI tools used to draft papers, analyze data, and generate hypotheses. AI detectors help ensure that submitted work adheres to ethical and methodological standards. For example, a journal might use detectors to identify AI-generated sections in a research article, ensuring that genuine analysis rather than algorithmic shortcuts support the findings.

Constant Improvements Will Keep AI Detectors Relevant

AI detectors have much growing to do, but their future lies in striking a balance between harnessing AI’s benefits and mitigating its risks. Continued investment in detection technology will be critical as AI generation tools become increasingly sophisticated. Additionally, institutions and organizations must develop clear guidelines for AI use, setting standards for acceptable practices and disclosure requirements.

One promising development could be the integration of AI generation and detection tools. AI content creation platforms with built-in detectors that provide real-time feedback on whether generated material meets authenticity standards could streamline compliance while promoting greater transparency.