AI Is Now Conducting Job Interviews, and Disappointed Applicants Are Left Stunned "This is so disrespectful of your time." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 11 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET

There's an old adage about seeking gainful employment: getting a job is a job. If you're unemployed and looking for work, you need to put in a full day's work to ensure that you're putting yourself out there and fine-tuning your resume and drafting cover letters. This way, you can demonstrate that you not only want the position but can also put in some legwork to get something done.

As anyone who's been on a bad luck streak with work can tell you, sometimes even just nabbing an interview can feel like a Herculean task. But what if, after finally being promised a meeting with a hiring manager, you come face to face with an AI-generated hiring assistant instead?

That's what several TikTokers are saying they've come across in a recent hiring trend that's disturbing numerous folks on the popular social media application. Like this one young woman by the name of Lexi (@user27244472), who attempted to get a job at a pilates gym.

"Life so chopped we have AI interviews now," Lexi wrote in a text overlay for her video. She records herself sitting in front of a camera wearing a blazer. An automated voice can be heard off-screen, and it sounds akin to the type of automated phone messaging service one would hear when calling a business.

However, Lexi wasn't recording herself while she was on hold with a pre-recorded operator's voice. According to her, she was on a job interview. The voice states, "Hello, I'm Alex, the recruiter at Club Pilates." As the robo-voice speaks, Lexi quickly says "hi," as the AI hiring assistant continues speaking whilst rattling off job duties expected with the position.

"Thank you for taking the time to interview today. As a sales associate at Club Pilates working the front desk. Your main tasks include reaching out to leads, inviting them for an introductory Pilates class, and guiding them through our membership options to sign them up."

As the AI-assistant speaks, Lexi records herself smiling and nodding in accordance to the robot's voice. This position heavily involves sales so we seek someone with strong multitasking skills and a collaborative spirit. Does this align with what you're looking for?"

At this point in the video, Lexi's eyes widen. Not only is the artificial intelligence program giving her a preliminary rundown of what her job is, but it's prompting her for a response. "Yes," she tells the computer software.

A few seconds pass by before Lexi sees something on what appears to be a computer screen before her. "Oh, sorry," she says while presumably clicking on a dialog box on her computer to verify that she is interested in the position.

"Let's dive in," the computer voice says as Lexi's video comes to a close. As it turns out, she isn't the only person who has encountered an artificial intelligence interviewer after applying for a job. Another TikTok user, Leo Humps (@leohumpsalot) uploaded a video of his own where he recorded his himself getting ready for a job interview.

He writes in a text overlay: "POV: After months of trying, you finally land an interview with your dream job and this happens." The skull emoji appended to the end of his text overlay gives an indication as to what he believed was in store for his long-awaited interview.

However, like Lexi, he was met with an artificial intelligence application, which he sussed out rather quickly was the case. The expression on Humps' face turns from hopeful and excited to confused and then disappointed.

At this point in the video, Humps explains that he began scrolling through his email inbox to ensure he wasn't misinformed about the nature of the assessment. According to the TikToker, he was supposed to be given the opportunity to discuss the prospective position with a living, breathing human being.

"Checking my email again because it said I would interview with the actual hiring manager. Not an AI," Humps penned. He provided further context on the situation, indicating that the business he was applying with was actually a rather large one.

"Keep in mind this is a 'national company.' I applied on their website and I had talked on the phone and emailed multiple people," he continued. As the video progresses, it appears that the reality of the situation sinks in for Humps, who looks despondently at the screen before him.

"Starts losing all faith." However, he does attempt to try speaking to the AI generated voice, which he remarks feels like an act of "delusion" on his part. However, the AI assistant appears to have hit a glitch, as it kept repeating the same phrase over and over again. "Let's circle back when, when, when, let's, let's circle back" etc..

