Aidan Castillo and MediaLabs Are Helping Build a New Economy Around TikTok Shop By Reese Watson Published Nov. 17 2026, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: MediaLabs

TikTok is now considerably more than an entertainment platform. For consumer brands, it's become an increasingly important sales channel, with powerful implications at both ends of the funnel. At Miami-based MediaLabs, VP of Client Success Aidan Castillo is helping connect those implications with thousands of platform-native creators.

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MediaLabs is a social commerce agency that works with consumer brands to develop and manage TikTok Shop campaigns. Its network includes more than 3,000 creators who produce promotional content, earn commissions on product sales and, in some cases, receive monthly retainers from brands.

Source: MediaLabs

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Castillo oversees client relationships, from initial sales and onboarding through campaign execution and ongoing account management. His work involves coordinating the company's creator network with brands looking to reach consumers through short-form video. The model has produced noteworthy results. During the first quarter of 2026, MediaLabs creators generated approximately $19.35 million in gross merchandise value for participating brands. The company also launched 29 creator retainer campaigns during the same period.

Castillo joined MediaLabs in June 2025, following two years at an e-commerce software startup as an early team member, where he supported business development and played a key role in establishing and growing a CS/CX team, eventually helping secure a 9-figure acquisition. His responsibilities at MediaLabs have since taken him across North America, including meetings with creators in Aspen, industry events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and the establishment of the company's Miami headquarters.

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The agency's approach differs from conventional influencer marketing, which often centers on individual sponsorships with established online personalities. MediaLabs instead maintains a managed creator community, providing ongoing training and connecting members with brands seeking consistent content production. That arrangement also creates opportunities for individuals without substantial existing audiences to earn income through product sales.