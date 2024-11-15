Home > Viral News > Trending “Most Disgusting Thing” — Health Aide Roasts Rats Instead of Squash for Disabled Roommate "Clearly this person did not know what squash is." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 15 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ladymixerlot

A woman relayed a repulsive story of how their roommate's home health aide was asked to roast some squash but ended up putting a bunch of rats in the oven instead. Lindsay (@ladymixerlot) shared her grotesque tale in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 98,000 views on the popular social media application.

The video begins with Lindsay speaking into the camera, where she begins to share her "wild" story she says she "legitimately cannot believe" happened. "It's so gross, it's so gross," she says, before delving into the storytime. She adds another warning in a text overlay to her video, which she places right at the top of the screen.

Lindsay explains that she has two roommates who are disabled and that one of them qualifies to have "home health aides" who come into their home to assist them. The TikToker's roommate requested that one of the health aides, who had just started working in their shared living space, roast them some squash in the oven.

The health aide was then instructed to take the roasted squash and put it away for them once it was done cooking. There must have been some miscommunication, however. Instead of taking the squash that was set aside for them to eat, she grabbed a bag of frozen rats to cook instead.

Now you may be wondering just why these folks have bags of frozen rats lying around their house. That's because they have pet snakes who eat the frozen rats they've got chilling in these bags.

Lindsay couldn't believe the health aide confused "rats" for "squash" and went through the process of roasting the rodents in their oven. "Who thinks that's a good idea?" Lindsay asks into the camera. Who in their right mind, goes, "I know she said squash, but surely she meant these rats?"

The TikToker looks into the camera, completely befuddled as she continues to relay the story, a look of horror on her face. "This is legitimately the most disgusting thing that's ever happened to me," she said.

It wasn't just that the health aide roasted these things, but there was a distinct aroma of roasted rodents lingering throughout their home. Lindsay says that they cracked open all the windows as a result in the hopes of getting rid of the stench.

Lindsay continued, "Luckily we have an air purifier. Uh, so hopefully the smell will get out soon. But, who does this? This is, Like I knew that the state of this country was not good. Like our education system is s--t and we don't teach like proper critical thinking skills. But I didn't think it was so bad that somebody would be told to bake squash, which, by the way, pre-diced, in the container from the store, right?"

Still astounded, she delineates how difficult it was for someone to mistake this clearly marked bag of ready-to-cook squash for the Ziploc bag of frozen rats that they eventually ended up placing into the oven for a quick rat roast instead. "Whole rats, fur and everything, right? Grab those, put them in a baking dish, and roast them instead. Like what? No thoughts, head empty. Like what even, like I can't even think," she said.

Lindsay believes that even if the home health aide took just "one second" of thinking "that through," she would've stopped herself from putting the rats in the oven for a roasting session. "I am flabbergasted," she states, looking directly into the camera. "What the f--k were you thinking?"

She also pre-empted some questions from her viewers regarding the smell, in case anyone was wondering what kind of stench was leftover from the rat roast. She says that it smells like "breakfast sandwiches. It smells like breakfast sandwiches. It's ... that's what I thought."

"I thought the woman was heating ... herself up some, like reheating them from like McDonald's or something. That's what I thought was happening. Um ... it was not. That was not what was happening. So, that's how my day's going," she says to her viewers in the clip.

"I need at least two to five business days to recover from this ... yeah, it's, I don't know what is in the air, but it's not good," she says before her video comes to a close. Several people who responded to her video stated that they were shocked a home health aide would roast rats in an oven.

"THE AIDE DID IT?!! THE AIDE??? The one in charge of caring for your roommate? I saw the other video first now I really can't wrap my head around it," one person wrote, stunned that a person put in charge of caring for another person would do such a thing.

