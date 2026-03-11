A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo Are Real-Life ‘Love & Basketball’ — Minus the Drama "I'm thankful to have her in my life." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 11 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@bam1of1

Pro basketball players A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo are all about love and basketball. While their story might not follow the trajectory of the 2000 movie, their romance is just as joyful to learn about as it was to watch Monica and Quincy’s play out in the Love & Basketball film (to an extent).

That’s because they’re not overly affectionate or outspoken about their relationship, but they leave little hints that show they’re deeply devoted to one another, supporting each other as they navigate their careers and maintain a healthy relationship. So, just how long have Wilson and Adebayo been together? We think we have an idea, so keep scrolling!

Inside A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s relationship timeline.

A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo haven’t come straight out with when they took their friendship romantic, but it is widely believed they started dating sometime in 2024. At least that’s when the rumors began flooding the internet. But they’ve actually been friends long before that and supporting each other’s careers.

Like back in July 2023, when Adebayo, Grant Williams, and a few others showed up to support Wilson during a game. Or appearing at the Aug. 11, 2024 Women’s Basketball Gold Medal match where Wilson played. Adebayo was sitting courtside alongside LeBron James and a few other popular players.

But as the months rolled on during 2024, it became more and more obvious that Wilson and Adebayo were into each other (and possibly already an item). In September 2024, Adebayo commented “U’nanimous” under a post of Wilson on X (formerly Twitter) for her performance during a game. Fans immediately had to call out the apostrophe he included with the word, which was an obvious nod to the apostrophe in Wilson’s first name.

By January 2025, though, TMZ managed to capture a few photos of the two out together for what the outlet referred to as a “date night” in Los Angeles. The two were spotted together in Beverly Hills and also at the restaurant Novikov. During that same month, Adebayo stepped out wearing Wilson’s "Pink Aura" Nike A’One signature shoes ahead of the Miami Heat's game against the Brooklyn Nets, showing support for his then rumored girlfriend.

By April 2025, it was clear A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo were dating.

If the pink shoes weren’t enough to convince us, her April 2025 interview with Cosmo Sports confirmed it. “I have an amazing boyfriend who really is my safe space. He’s truly a gift. He’s obviously in the same field, so we bounce off different things with one another to where it’s like, no, we’re not alone. He’s helped me through a lot and welcomed me to be who I’m going to be,” she told the outlet.