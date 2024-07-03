Home > Human Interest Karen Read Was Spotted Cozying up to Her Attorney Alan Jackson — Who Is Extremely Married Alan Jackson was spotted canoodling with Karen Read outside of a Smith & Wollensky in Boston. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 3 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The jury in the Karen Read trial was unable to come to a unanimous decision regarding the highly publicized case, which ended in a mistrial on July 1, 2024. Read was accused of murdering her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer and beloved member of his community. The defense argued that Read was being framed by local police, some members of whom could not conceal their dislike for the 44-year-old financial analyst from Mansfield, Mass.

While the jury was deliberating, Read's attorney demonstrated a commitment to his client that was admirable. At one point he argued with Judge Beverly Cannone about including the words "not guilty" on the verdict slip because in his opinion, they wouldn't understand that was an option. Although that is typical behavior for a lawyer, what isn't typical is Jackson snuggling up to Read mere days before the trial ended. We're wondering whether Jackson's wife might have a problem with this.

Source: Getty Images

Does Alan Jackson's attorney wife know how hands on he is?

Like Jackson, his wife Lisa Kassabian is a lawyer in Los Angeles. She's uniquely qualified to comment on her husband's recent behavior which undoubtedly crosses some sort of attorney-client line. In a video tweeted out by @trollhollomio on June 27, Jackson is seen pulling Read back from joining a photo being taken by an unidentified man.

If it was just an issue of Jackson keeping her out of a picture while his client is on trial, that would make sense, but it's the way in which he does it. Jackson is behind Read and pulls her to him as they both laugh and in doing so, slides his arms around her. It certainly looks more than friendly.

When you kill your boyfriend because he doesn't want you and his buddy doesn't want you, you do the obvious thing and have an affair with your married lawyer. Does Dave know?@BostonDefender ?#KarenRead She looks pretty "free" to me #FKR #JohnOKeefe #goomar pic.twitter.com/Vbr47B0DfR — Trollhollomio (@trollhollomio) June 28, 2024 Source: Twitter/@trollhollomio

The New York Post chatted with the videographer responsible for the iPhone video who confirmed Read and Jackson were at a Smith & Wollensky in Boston. He told the outlet, "I was eating dinner with my wife and I happened to look out and see them outside, and it looked wrong and inappropriate so I just grabbed the closest phone and took a picture."