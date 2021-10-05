Alan Kalter, Longtime Announcer for David Letterman, Passed Away at 78 Years Old

Through his years as a veteran announcer, and sometimes comic foil for David Letterman and his namesake late-night television show, Alan Kalter became synonymous with the program. From 1995 until the show wrapped in 2015, Alan worked tirelessly to be David's right-hand man and help turn the Late Show With David Letterman into one of the most successful talk shows in history.

Unfortunately, Alan passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at 78 years old. What was his exact cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details.

What was Alan Kalter's cause of death? Details are still emerging.

Per Deadline, Alan passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, CT. The news of his death was confirmed by Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Stamford’s Temple Beth El, where Alan was a member of the congregation. At the time of his passing, no specific cause of death was disclosed by the Rabbi or any members of Alan's family, but said that he "passed away peacefully."

Alan was born on March 21, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from college, he became a high school English teacher. His career in show business started small scale, working on local radio stations as an announcer. By the 1980s, Alan's skills as an announcer were well-known and he was the voice of hundreds of programs across the nation, including USA Network and Michelin Tires.

Source: Getty Images

Alan succeeded Bill Wendell as the announcer on Late Show during the program's third season in September 1995. Through his tenure working with David, Alan took part in some 1,500 episodes of the show and worked closely with the host to make the program the staple of late-night television until its ending in 2015. In the wake of Alan's passing, David shared a kind statement about his longtime coworker and friend with USA Today.