Phillies Fans Eagerly Await Alec Bohm's Return to the Starting Lineup Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has missed the last few games. What happened? Here's an update on his hamstring injury. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 1 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has improved year after year, and the 2023 MLB season could be his year to shine — or will it? In case you haven't been following, the young baseball star has been out of the lineup for several games due to tightness in his left hamstring.

What happened? Here's everything we know about Alec's injury and when he'll return to the Phillies lineup.

Alec Bohm injury update: The 3B is officially on the injured list.

Ahead of the Phillies-Mets series finale on June 1, 2023, the Philadelphia club placed Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list. The former first-round pick sat out during the Phillies' game against the Braves on Sunday, May 28 but returned to the lineup two days later — it was then that Alec aggravated the hamstring injury by fielding a slow roller.

Alec underwent an MRI on Wednesday, May 31, which confirmed a strain. Phillies manager Rob Thomson called the third baseman's injury a mild strain: "Very mild, but we want to take care of it and knock it out," he said, per ESPN. "He had the two days off, and we thought we had it knocked out."

The Phillies have placed INF Alec Bohm on the 10-day IL (retro to 5/31) with a left hamstring strain. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the club selected the contract of INF Drew Ellis from Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 1, 2023

With the star third baseman out of action for a few days, the Phillies called up infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start in his place. However, shortstop Edmundo Sosa will play third base; Drew will start at first base against left-handed pitchers. Kody Clemens will play first against right-handed pitchers.

"We had interest in him because he's had some history of being able to swing the bat," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Drew Ellis, per NBC Sports. In the minors, Drew was batting .269/.380/.628 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in just 21 games — talk about impressive hitting.