Formula 1 Driver Alex Albon Is Engaged! Here's What We Know About His Fiancé, Lily Muni He

Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, who was born in London but races under the Thai flag, has a new win to report: He's now engaged to his girlfriend, Lily Muni He. Lily is a professional golfer, so she and Alex are a sports power couple. They had their first date on a golf course, according to Golf Monthly.

The pair announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Jan. 16, 2026. In the photo, they're smiling and cuddling as Lily shows off her new engagement ring. Alex wrote, "I guess we’re stuck with each other now."



Lily Muni is a professional golfer and model.

Lily joined the LPGA tour in 2019 after playing collegiate golf for a season at USC. She has four career starts on the LPGA Tour, per the LPGA. When she is not golfing or going on adventures with Alex, Lily works as a model. She's appeared in Vogue Hong Kong and Elle Singapore, and has modeled for brands like Burberry and Calvin Klein, per the LPGA.

Lily was born in Chengdu, China, and moved to Canada and then the United States for her golfing career. Her dad introduced her to golf at age 6, and she's been playing ever since, according to Golf Monthly.

Lily and Alex first talked after Lily watched Netflix's Formula 1 docuseries 'Drive to Survive.'

Lily told Golfweek that in 2019, she was in a slump and "a really bad place mentally." She wasn't playing well at the time, and her friends encouraged her to watch Drive to Survive to "see another perspective of a sport that’s under so much pressure." She watched the season in a day, and it motivated her golf training.

After watching the season, Lily followed Alex on Instagram. He followed her back, and they started talking. Coincidentally, Alex was getting into golfing at the same time Lily was getting into driving. They officially met in person after Alex took a few days off in LA after an event. The couple officially began dating in 2019. As of 2026, Alex is 29, and Lily is 26.

Alex and Lily support each other in their respective sports.

In 2022, Alex told People that Lily is one of his biggest supporters. "You need a very strong circle around you. I have a very strong circle ... Leaning on them, that's where you get your inner peace, but also your motivation," he said.

He said that the fact that they're both athletes really helps them understand each other. "We started our sports as rookies, and we‘ve gone through tough times together," Alex told Golfweek. "You need a lot of time to work on yourself, and I think golf is really like that, too. In a weird way, we make our long-distance relationship work," Alex said.

