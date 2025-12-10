Formula One Is Getting Rid of DRS Due to a New Alternative This is only one of the changes fans will get to see during the 2026 season. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 10 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are many rules that constantly change how fans experience Formula One events. The twists and turns of the track mimic those seen on the official guidelines of the sport. One of these features includes the drag reduction system, a measure used by the vehicles seen on the screen.

Why is F1 getting rid of the DRS? Here's what we know about the company's reasoning for ditching this equipment, as well as what we can expect to replace it. The 2026 could be more exciting than ever thanks to this change.

Why is F1 getting rid of the DRS?

According to a report by Motor Sport Magazine, F1 is getting rid of the DRS because they found a new technology that could obtain better results with the same objective. The DRS exists because it allows drivers to reduce the penalty of running in someone's dirty air. There's a reason why drivers need to be careful when advancing right behind their opponents. The vehicle in front of them creates a small tunnel of reduced aerodynamic drag.

The condition supposedly makes it easier for the person directly behind the vehicle to pass the other competitor. This will be the system that will be left behind in favor of the dual-mode aerodynamics option. The new system consists of two front wings and three back wings that will be used under the driver's discretion. One of the modes, the Z-mode, will be perfect for high-downforce set-ups in corners.

The other mode, the X-mode, is designed to take low-drag set-ups for straights. The new system can be operated by any driver in pre-determined spots on the tracks. How the new dynamics will change the way in which F1 races work remains to be seen.

The 2025 F1 Championship was the last to feature the DRS.

The 2025 F1 Championship will be remembered for the tension that grew between the Mercedes team and the rest of the field in the controversy that affected Lando Norris's path to victory. But to a smaller degree, it will also be remembered as the final year in which drivers used the DRS system. Change is a constant in professional sports. Athletes are given the option to catch up with how the league changes, or be forced to stay behind while other competitors advance.

The F1 drivers don't have much time to learn the ropes when it comes to the dual-mode aerodynamics system. The first event of the 2026 F1 Championship is scheduled to take place in Australia during the first week of March. The winter break will determine who is ready to use the feature to their advantage. In the meantime, fans will have to wait for the return of their favorite drivers, as a new season promises to deliver unforgettable moments for everyone involved.