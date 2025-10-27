Lando Norris Was Booed in Mexico Due to a Different Formula 1 Event The driver from England directly addressed the crowd's attitude after walking away with the win in the Mexican capital. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 27 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When professional athletes win at a competition, they expect their fans to cheer for them after conquering yet another accomplishment. Lando Norris is one of the people who is always aiming to become a better Formula 1 driver as time goes by. The athlete from England is ready to take his career to new heights. Lando conquered the 2025 edition of the Mexico City Grand Prix. The McLaren team member never expected to be met with a peculiar reaction from the crowd.

Live sports crowds have the right to express their mind, but why did the Mexico City crowd boo Lando after he won the race? Here's what we know about the background behind the reaction to the British driver's win. Apparently, the boos weren't even aimed at something that took place during the Mexico City event.

Why was Lando Norris booed in Mexico City?

According to The Race, Lando was booed in Mexico City because of what happened during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The McLaren team ordered Oscar Piastri to give up track position to Lando. With the British team's victory in Mexico City, Lando took the lead in the Formula 1 driver's championship from Oscar. The Mexican crowd is well aware of how the result in their race was affected by what took place all the way across the Atlantic in Monza.

The Mexico City race leaves Oscar with few events left on the calendar to recover the lead. Only four major races remained on the calendar after the controversy in the Mexican capital happened: Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. If Lando manages to win the 2025 Formula 1 driver's championship, viewers could point toward the Italian Grand Prix as the event that allowed it to happen, and it would all be possible thanks to the choices taken by McLaren.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to build their Formula 1 careers.

The narrative that is taking place around Lando and Oscar's accomplishments goes back a long way. Both drivers are around the same age, but their careers in the Formula 1 circuit were very different from one another. Alpine was the first major team to give Oscar a chance to prove his worth. Formula 1 drivers are allowed to change teams once they're contracts are up, with Oscar jumping at the opportunity to join McLaren in 2023. The athlete replaced Daniel Ricciardo on the team.

