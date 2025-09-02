Here's Why F1 Driver Sergio Pérez Is Called "Checo" "It's not really that complicated or interesting," he said of his nickname. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 2 2025, 5:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Mexican race car driver Sergio Pérez want to know why he is called "Checo." The 2023 Jeddah Grand Prix Formula One World Drivers' Champion — whose full name is Sergio Michel "Checo" Pérez Mendoza — was replaced by his team, Red Bull Racing, in 2025 and did not compete in the 2025 Formula 1.

However, Sergio is expected to make a comeback in the 2026 Formula 1 with a new team, Cadillac, per GP Fans, and race car enthusiasts are curious about his nickname.



Why is Sergio Pérez called Checo?

The reason Sergio is called "Checo" is because it's a nickname that's very popular in Mexico for people named Sergio. According to The Sporting News, the nickname is similar to the nickname for James in English-speaking countries, which is "Jim." "It's not really that complicated or interesting," said the race car driver back in 2013. "In Mexico, all Sergios are automatically given the nickname 'Checo', so there's no story behind it."

Sergio, who is also called "King of the streets," is the 2023 champion of the Formula 1 races, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race car champion took a tear off before it was announced that he'd signed with Cadillac for the 2026 Formula 1 season, along with fellow driver Valtteri Bottas. According to F1 Oversteer, Sergio has a contract clause that will enable him to profit from merchandise during the racing season.

According to The New York Post, Sergio has been competing in the Formula 1 races since 2011, with the exception of 2025. He won six Grand Prix races during his 14 seasons as a race car driver before he and his team, Red Bull Racing, ended their relationship. Sergio was reportedly replaced after the 2024 season by his former teammate, Liam Lawson, after he was "outclassed" by another teammate, Max Verstappen, in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Sergio also had an eighth-place finish in the 2024 Formula 1. He said that he was surprised that Red Bull parted ways with him following the 2024 season. “Honestly, I don’t know. It’s too soon to have an answer. Everything happened very quickly at the end of the season, so I didn’t expect it," he said, adding that he was excited about his future.

"Now I’m in an incredible, dreamy position, which I didn’t even realise I was in, so if you ask me now, I don’t know. I’m very happy with my life, very excited about what’s ahead," he said. "For sure, if I receive a good, interesting project, then I’ll definitely consider it and think about it. It will all come in its own time. For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven’t been able to, travel, be with my family."

