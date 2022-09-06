The 'Street Outlaws: End Game' Stars Whip Out Their Hottest Rods to Date

This time around, Murder Nova – who hails from Street Outlaws: OKC – opts to revive a 1974 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, aka “Fire Donk” With his wife, Erin, son, Aiden, and father, Richard in tow, this job also turns into a family affair.

We first caught a glimpse at the fixer-upper during the OKC days, though when they first debuted, they were one of the best-selling cars in America. Murder Nova's episode, titled "The Murder Nova Manifestation," is the fifth episode of this series.