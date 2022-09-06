The 'Street Outlaws: End Game' Stars Whip Out Their Hottest Rods to Date
The Street Outlaws have come to make quite a name for themselves on the Discovery channel – even launching spin-offs such as Street Outlaws: Fastest in America and most recently Street Outlaws: End Game, which first premiered back in July.
Fans of the series are currently watching stars JJ Da Boss, Murder Nova, Kyle Kelly, Axman and Ryan Martin fix up old cars and get them ready for street racing. Find out more about the 'Street Outlaws: End Game' cars below!
Ryan Martin kicks off the series with his dream car.
On the series premiere of Street Outlaws: End Game, fans saw Ryan Martin shop around before selecting a 1970 Chevelle SS, which he refers to as his “dream car," for his build this time around. Typically, Ryan can be spotted driving around in his iconic Fireball Camaro.
JJ Da Boss brought out the “Chevy 2 Nova” this time around.
On Season 1 Episode 4 of the Discovery spin-off, titled, "The JJ Da Boss Rebuild" the Street Outlaws: Memphis star recruited his kids to gear up his 1996 Chevy II Nova, aka Ziptie, for his upcoming competition.
They had a major moment to celebrate when they successfully got the car started following an engine swap. Back in 2020, JJ Da Boss loss several of his racing vehicles – including the one he called ‘Ole Heavy,’ a 1949 Chevy pickup truck – in a massive trailer fire.
Murder Nova adds fuel to the “Fire Donk”.
This time around, Murder Nova – who hails from Street Outlaws: OKC – opts to revive a 1974 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, aka “Fire Donk” With his wife, Erin, son, Aiden, and father, Richard in tow, this job also turns into a family affair.
We first caught a glimpse at the fixer-upper during the OKC days, though when they first debuted, they were one of the best-selling cars in America. Murder Nova's episode, titled "The Murder Nova Manifestation," is the fifth episode of this series.
Kye Kelley tests out a few whips before settling on the right one.
During the second episode of the series, titled, “The Kye Kelley Experiments,” we see the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings make attempts on several different vehicles before deciding on “Claude Banks,” a 1987 Buick Regal.
His previous attempts included a Mustang, which he ultimately blew up on his property before starting over with a third-generation Chevy Camaro.
Fans of the franchise will remember Kye used to drive around in what he called the “Shocker” – a modified 1992 Camaro he sold back in 2018.
Axman thinks XXXL with his build this time around.
“The Axman Trials” – which is the third episode of End Game – features Axman rebuilding a 1934 Ford V-8 Deluxe from a field on his property. Back in the day, these were known as "Bonnie and Clyde" cars.
His wife, Sarah, and sons Cameron and Nitro are along for the ride as well – and they even got to enjoy some family four-wheeling which was just adorable to watch. This is a bit different from his 1963 Chevy II fans are used to, which you can see in the video above.
Watch Street Outlaws: End Game Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery.