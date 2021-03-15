Racing Has Been an Integral Part of Kye Kelley's Life Since He Was Young

Since taking up his role on Street Outlaws , Kye Kelley has been further catapulted into the spotlight of America's street racing world. Often described as one of the scene's fiercest competitors and the man to beat, Kye has an impressive list of accolades that spans both racing and his efforts on television.

But who exactly is Kye, and what happened to him over the last few years? Here's a breakdown of the star's personal life.

Despite encountering financial troubles that have hindered his and his team's abilities, Kye has always remained optimistic and focused on his goals within the realm of racing. He told Dragazine in 2018, "At end of the day, I just want everybody to know that I got my whole heart into this. It’s not a game to me."

Kye is the current owner and operator of Kye Kelley Racing and is still a cast member on Street Outlaws. According to his Instagram , he has been fervently working on automotive projects and racing in his free time.

Despite quitting racing in 2018 , Kye's departure from the sport was short-lived, as he simply couldn't escape the hobby he has maintained since he was 15 years old.

Kye Kelley has been obsessed with street racing his entire life.

Growing up in rural southern Mississippi, Kye worked side hustles and any task he could for money starting at age 15 to buy himself a car. A passionate racer from a young age, he started out riding dirt bikes before transitioning to their larger automotive cousin.

Most famously, Kye has been known for racing a souped-up Chevrolet Camaro, and his prowess on the drag strip has made him somewhat of a mythical figure within the sport. Financial issues aside, Kye has always miraculously been able to drum up just enough support to get him the equipment he needed to totally outdo any competition that comes his way.

Article continues below advertisement

A longtime oil field worker, Kye knew that he wanted to focus all of his efforts on racing. Once the opportunity to leave his mundane job came around, Kye jumped at it. Taking his abilities as a mechanic from hobby to career, he finally opened his own performance shop in his hometown of McComb, MS.

Source: Instagram