People Still Seem to Love 'Sister Wives' Even Though They're Convinced It's Fake

It's no secret that reality TV is sometimes the furthest thing from reality . There are tons of instances of programs cleverly editing sequences to make them appear to happen in a way that's different from how things actually went down. While this is generally "accepted" or understood, there are some shows that treat reality TV shows as if they are scripted dramas. And tons of Sister Wives fans are convinced that the TLC program is pretty fake.

Is 'Sister Wives' fake?

It's not uncommon for reality TV producers to ask on-camera "talent" on their respective shows to repeat things for the camera, or to sum up their thoughts in a more concise manner to make that more digestible for viewers on TV. However, from anecdotes about the way Sister Wives has developed on camera over the past few years, it seems that the show featuring a polygamist relationship has had more than its fair share of scripted moments.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

For example, Radar Online reports that Kristyn Decker, the aunt of Christine Brown (third wife of Kody Brown on the show) revealed the family's big move out of Utah to Las Vegas wasn't because they were being "pressured" to leave the Beehive State. The family was actually planning to move to Vegas all along, and the show's producers decided to lie about there being more dramatic reasons for their move.

There were intimations that the family was being pressured by the state because of their polygamous practices (it's decriminalized in Utah), along with a number of sequences that made it seem as if the family was running out of options and they moved to Las Vegas out of desperation. That wasn't the case at all, according to Decker, "They talked about moving to Vegas long before they did. That was their plan, and they used the state coming after them for ratings. That's my strong opinion."

Article continues below advertisement

Hanging out with your fellow sisterwives while waiting for your turn to consummate your fake tv relationship 💖 #justgirlythingz #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/B56Raw4CfY — eeby deeby (@adriowl) March 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

As for all of that talk about editing stuff out of sequence? Yeah, that reportedly happens a lot on the show. Sometimes scenes are "staged" to make sense of dramatic real life things that happened in the family — like Kody and Meri's divorce or how Kody and Robyn's marriage featured recorded bits that were edited in even though they didn't occur in that timeline in real life. This was pointed out by All About the Tea.

Article continues below advertisement

We often forget the cameras are there. We have never scripted our show and occasionally things happen that get out of control fast. This was one of those times. #SisterWives — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) March 2, 2020 Source: Twitter

There's also been a lot of disinterest from longtime fans of the show and the direction in which it's headed. It seems that most of the drama surrounding the show is heavily steeped in the Brown family's real estate ventures and what plots of land they're going to buy and less on the emotional implications of growing up in a polygamist. This has left many viewers disinterested and bored with the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement