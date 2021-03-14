Two of Kody Brown's Wives Were Related Before They Became Sister Wives

The titular wives of TLC’s Sister Wives aren’t related to one another by blood — but two of them used to be related by marriage even before they were both married to Kody Brown !

According to RadarOnline , Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, was previously married to a man named Adam Barber, whose sister happens to be Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife. Yep, that means Janelle and Meri were sisters-in-law before they became sister wives. Meri and Adam’s sister Elaine even confirmed the connection to RadarOnline.

Janelle and Adam finalized their divorce in 1990 after almost two years of marriage, and she then moved on with Kody.