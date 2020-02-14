It’s Hard to Keep Track, So How Many Kids Do the 'Sister Wives' Have?

A lot can happen in a decade — especially for a family with one husband and four wives. Just ask TLC’s Sister Wives starring family, the Browns. Their family-centered reality show debuted around their polygamist lifestyle in 2010, introducing the courtship and marriage of Kody Brown to fourth wife Robyn Sullivan (now Robyn Brown).

But Kody had three wives and a whole lotta kids when the show first aired, and more since. So how big has the Brown family gotten to date? Let’s break it down.