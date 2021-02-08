Axman From 'Street Outlaws' Says His Racing Program Would Be Nothing Without His Wife

In an interview with No Prep Racing , Axman said that his wife is the reason as to why his racing program is still going strong. "That's probably the best part of it. Because really, that's the part that people don't see, is how much she does. She holds it all together, all the way down to loading the car, strapping the car, packing up. Honestly, half the time I'm on the phone trying to keep my business running or dealing with work."

People might think that his wife is just on the sidelines of it all, but she's actually putting in time and energy into bettering her husband's dream. "She's packing the luggage, food, making sure I'm on time, everything. And then it's usually just me and her at the track," he added. "I probably couldn't do it without Sarah. She does a lot more that people see, a lot more." We love to see it!

Street Outlaws airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.