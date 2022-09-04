Those ‘Naked and Afraid’ Necklaces Aren’t Just Style Statements

For starters, the necklace is one of the few items contestants can keep on their person as they battle for survival for weeks without food, water, or clothing. Contestants can only bring a few tools, which are “often a knife, a fire starter, and a pot,” as former Naked and Afraid contestant Blair Braverman explained in a 2020 Outside essay.

And then there’s that satchel that all the contestants wear, which actually pairs with the necklace for an important purpose…