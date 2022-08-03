See the ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen' Cast With Their Clothes on

Jeremy also joined Naked and Afraid in 2017 and returned for several more seasons before Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen. Many fans recall Jeremy’s friendship with his late co-star Melanie Rauscher on the show. Their alliance lasted for multiple episodes, and they became real-life friends for years before she was found dead in a home in Arizona. Upon her July 2022 death, Jeremy released a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to Melanie and said, “even though we wasn’t blood, we was family [sic].”