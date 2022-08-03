See the ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen' Cast With Their Clothes on
Discovery’s new series Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen brought in an all-star cast of past survivalists who will have more challenging opportunities to prove that they can adapt to any situation. This season, the group fends for themselves in Montana’s freezing, snow-covered Rocky Mountains, which forces them to use their team-building skills and individual survivor instincts.
Although Discovery promises that the new series is unlike the other iterations, the show has a mix of new and familiar faces. Each cast member prepared for their reality TV venture off the screen. Here’s what we learned about the Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen cast!
Trish Bullinsky
Fans of the show will recall seeing Trish on Naked and Afraid XL in 2015. Trish is from Middletown, New Jersey and spends her downtime with friends and her two cats. Trish also appeared in Out of the Wild: The Alaska Experiment in 2009, so she isn’t a stranger to the survivalist game.
Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine is another Naked and Afraid fan favorite and appeared in one episode of Naked and Afraid: Loaded for Bear. While his first time on the show was cut short, Jermaine plans on making his second chance last a bit longer. The survivalist is even tracking his progress in his Instagram bio.
Rod Biggs
Fans will remember Rod from his time on Naked and Afraid Season 11 in 2020. The Wichita, Kansas native is back for another challenge under subzero temperatures. When Rod isn’t bearing all of his body parts, the self-proclaimed family man spends quality time with his wife and kids.
Jake Nodar
Jake has been a part of Naked and Afraid since 2016 and is also an LGBTQ advocate. In addition to his reality TV fame, the Baltimore, Maryland, native describes himself as a “horse and unicorn trainer.”
Waz Addy
Waz first appeared in Naked and Afraid XL in 2021 and proved he had what it takes to participate in the Frozen version. Waz is from Sydney, Australia, but currently resides in Southern California. The former rugby player is also a proud father and got engaged in May 2022.
Sara Burkett
Sara first appeared on Naked and Afraid in 2013, and the survivalist has attempted to redeem herself for her past mishaps. Sara plans to use her positive outlook on life to win the Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen prize.
Gabi Balassone
Gabi made her Naked and Afraid debut in 2017 and starred in Naked and Afraid: XL in 2019. When she’s not showing off her survivalist skills, the attorney spends time with her husband, Carlos Loera, and their children.
Ky Furneaux
Ky is back for another Naked and Afraid: XL season and has been on Naked and Afraid for several years. Before her time on the show, the Adelaide, Australia native worked as a stunt double in Hollywood and hosted Outdoor Channel Asia and Outback Lockdown. Ky’s Instagram bio also states that she’s an author of two books, Girls Own Survival Guide and Survive.
Joe Ortlip
Joe first joined Naked and Afraid in 2021 and is seemingly ready for his next challenge in Naked and Afraid: Frozen. The Boyertown, Philadelphia native posted about the show several times on his Instagram page and has shared his excitement with fans. Joe reportedly works as a survival instructor and has a wife, Jennifer Conrad Ortlip, and kids.
Sarah Bartell
Sarah has been with the Naked and Afraid franchise since 2019 and is a self-described “professional adventurer.” When they aren’t bearing everything on TV, they operate an off-grid homestead in Southern Washington, proving they’re all about the survivalist journey in real life. Sarah is also a proud taxidermist and shows off their projects on Instagram.
Wes Adams
Wes appeared on Naked and Afraid in 2017 and is back to prove he has what it takes to last longer than two episodes. Wes is from San Antonio, Texas, and is a professor at Northeast Lakeview college. He also has several children and a dog named Piggy.
Jeremy McCaa
Jeremy also joined Naked and Afraid in 2017 and returned for several more seasons before Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen. Many fans recall Jeremy’s friendship with his late co-star Melanie Rauscher on the show. Their alliance lasted for multiple episodes, and they became real-life friends for years before she was found dead in a home in Arizona. Upon her July 2022 death, Jeremy released a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to Melanie and said, “even though we wasn’t blood, we was family [sic].”
You can catch new episodes of Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen on Discovery and Discovery Plus.