Has Anyone Died on 'Naked and Afraid'? There Have Been Some Close Calls

One of the most intense survival shows on TV is Naked and Afraid — considering there really is nothing more scary than being tasked with fending for yourself in wildlife while butt naked. Contestants are in the buff and don't have food, water, or shelter. It's a vulnerable position to be in, and there have been many moments viewers thought certain cast members were done for. Which makes use wonder: Has anyone ever died in Naked and Afraid? We looked into it.