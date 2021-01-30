Has Anyone Died on 'Naked and Afraid'? There Have Been Some Close Calls

Has Anyone Died on 'Naked and Afraid'? There Have Been Some Close CallsBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Jan. 30 2021, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
One of the most intense survival shows on TV is Naked and Afraid — considering there really is nothing more scary than being tasked with fending for yourself in wildlife while butt naked. Contestants are in the buff and don't have food, water, or shelter. It's a vulnerable position to be in, and there have been many moments viewers thought certain cast members were done for. Which makes use wonder: Has anyone ever died in Naked and Afraid? We looked into it.
Has anyone died in 'Naked and Afraid'?
To this date, nobody has ever died on Naked and Afraid, but there have been several close calls and at least one faked death. In the first season, Manu Toigo caught dengue fever, for starters. Not to. mention, Samantha Ohl from Season 8 had hypothermia. And before the show even premiered, a producer got bit by a poisonous snake. Plus, Honora Bowen pretended to go catatonic so that she had an excuse to leave the show.
Manu Toigo caught dengue fever, but made a full recovery.
Manu Toigo did get so ill with dengue fever, that she suffered from a hemorrhagic fever. She was filming in Panama and came back home to Los Angeles after the show wrapped. That's when she discovered she caught dengue fever (she was bitten by a mosquito) and started to have severe headaches and nosebleeds. Luckily, she made a full recovery.
Samantha Ohl nearly died from hypothermia on 'Naked and Afraid.'
In Season 8, Samantha did almost die because she didn't want to share body heat with her partner during a rain storm, so her body temperature dropped so low, she developed hypothermia. It also didn't help that she was extremely hungry. Her partner ended up calling medical professionals, who were actually worried her organs might fail (she had stage 2 hypothermia). Luckily, she made a full recovery in the hospital. To this day, Samantha regrets not finishing the challenge.
Producer Steve Rankin on being bitten by a snake:
In 2013, the most dangerous event occurred on Naked and Afraid, and the show technically hadn't even started yet. Producer Steve Rankin was checking out the premises in Costa Rica before the season started and was bitten by a pit viper. He suffered from a rotted foot, but was quickly rushed to the hospital before the venom could spread.
The case of Honora Bowen's fake death:
In Season 3, contestant Honora Bowen allegedly almost died, but it was later revealed she pretended to pass out so that she could leave the show. She had apparently asked to leave the show due to her bladder issues, but the producer convinced her to keep going. Honora ended up faking going into a catatonic state so she'd get sent to the hospital. According to Honora, her blood pressure was low and she felt like she was going to collapse. Basically, it wasn't hard to fake her death.
It's kind of shocking that a show about being naked in wildlife has led to zero deaths, but let's hope it stays this way. The show takes extra precautions and has (fully clothed) medics on set just in case anything happens.