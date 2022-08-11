'Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen' Was Filmed In This Absolutely Unforgiving Location

Jake, Joe Ortlip, Sara, Gabrielle Balassone, Waz Addy, Trish Bulinsky, Ky Furneaux, Wes Harper, Sarah Bartell, Jermaine Jackson, Rod Biggs, and Jeremy McCaa are the 12-some ready to form small groups and show that they are more powerful than nature. How will they do? There's only one way to find out.

Catch new episodes of Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel.