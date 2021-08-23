Where Is Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid of Love' Filmed? Hint: It's Not Where You Think

Where Is Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid of Love' Filmed? Hint: It's Not Where You ThinkBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 23 2021, Updated 5:26 p.m. ET
We can all agree that most dating shows are filmed on an island. After all, pairing heavenly scenery with attractive singles is an easy way to spark romantic connections. From Love Island to Bachelor in Paradise, the possibilities and settings for singles hoping to find love are truly endless. Since Discovery Plus’ Naked and Afraid of Love adds yet another twist to the typical dating show format, fans are a bit skeptical about the filming location.
While teaser clips that have surfaced online provide clues to social media users as to where Naked and Afraid of Love takes place, it doesn’t serve as a confirmation. So naturally, there's just one question on everyone's mind: Where is Naked and Afraid of Love filmed? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
So where is 'Naked and Afraid of Love' filmed?
Reality Titbit reports that Naked and Afraid of Love was filmed on a deserted island in the Philippines and actually, it's not that much of a surprise.
According to IslandProperties, the Philippines consists of 7,107 islands, with only 2,000 of them currently inhabited. Not to mention, Statista reports that the Philippines currently ranks No. 7 on the list of countries with the most islands.
With that in mind, RealityTitBit shares the showrunners have yet to reveal more details about the island. All we know is that the island is home to “white sandy beaches and turquoise water,” according to a press release obtained by the outlet.
‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ features 16 singles looking for a lasting connection.
Naked and Afraid of Love is a spin-off of Naked and Afraid, the original series that focuses on two strangers trying to survive 21 days in the wilderness. Naked and Afraid of Love takes things to a whole new level by adding 16 singles looking for romance into the mix.
A group of 16 singles — eight men and eight women — will navigate their quest for love completely naked. Not to mention, they'll face the ultimate challenges for survival through a 10-episode run, per RealityTitbit.
The show strips away material comforts to make the contestants more vulnerable, so they can form real connections. It’ll be very intriguing to see what happens!
Naked and Afraid of Love Season 1 is now available to stream on Discovery Plus.