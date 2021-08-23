Where Is Discovery's 'Naked and Afraid of Love' Filmed? Hint: It's Not Where You Think

Naked and Afraid of Love is a spin-off of Naked and Afraid , the original series that focuses on two strangers trying to survive 21 days in the wilderness. Naked and Afraid of Love takes things to a whole new level by adding 16 singles looking for romance into the mix.

A group of 16 singles — eight men and eight women — will navigate their quest for love completely naked. Not to mention, they'll face the ultimate challenges for survival through a 10-episode run, per RealityTitbit.

The show strips away material comforts to make the contestants more vulnerable, so they can form real connections. It’ll be very intriguing to see what happens!

Naked and Afraid of Love Season 1 is now available to stream on Discovery Plus.