Murder Nova Is Testing His Skills Behind the Wheel of a "Donk Car" in 'Street Racers OKC'

If you've been watching Street Outlaws and heard the term donk car only to be confused about what it means, you're far from alone.

According to Wikipedia, a "donk car" is an endearing term that was given to the fifth-generation Chevrolet Impala and second-generation Chevrolet Caprice by enthusiasts. The name derives from the word "donkey," as the Impala logo resembled a donkey to some owners. "Donkey" became "donk" as time went on, and thus "donk car" as a term was born.