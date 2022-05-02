Jermaine Boddie Is a Well-Known Star From 'Street Outlaws' –– What's His Net Worth?By Stephanie Harper
When Street Outlaws premiered in 2013, it gave people an inside look into a world of street racing that isn’t always openly talked about. The show is based in Oklahoma City and is filled with street racers who claim to drive the fastest cars in the entire country.
Racing is super important to the cast members of this show, and they’re willing to prove it. Jermaine Boddie is one of the notable Street Outlaws cast members who gained fame during his time filming. Here’s what everyone should know about his net worth.
What is Jermaine Boddie's net worth?
Boddie has been busy making a name for himself as a street racer for years. As of now, he drives a 1963 Chevy Nova and is totally comfortable showing off his incredible driving skills. Boddie also has a charismatic personality, which is why fans of the show find him so intriguing to keep up with. According to Reality Tit Bit, Boddie currently has a net worth of "at least" $1 million.
According to the outlet, Boddie takes home between $20,000 and $30,000 for every episode of Street Outlaws he stars in. In terms of his educational history, he used to attend Balboa High School in California. When he realized he was interested in pursuing higher education, he enrolled at the City College of San Francisco.
Outside of Boddie's studies, there’s one passion he always knew he wanted to follow: street racing. The history of racing in Boddie’s bloodline goes as far back as the '60s. Fast cars are extremely important in his family. Before he was making waves in the world of street racing, his father Kenny and Uncle Ronnie were paving the way for him in San Francisco.
Back in the day, Boddie's father and uncle were both just as passionate about street racing back as he is. And the members of the Boddie family have driven tons of noteworthy cars. Those cars include a 1968 Road Runner, a 1968 GTO, a 1969 Charger, a 1968 Firebird, a 1955 Chevy, a 1970 Road Runner, and the super famous 1968 Camaro.
Boddie is the man behind Team Boddie, a group with an official website filled with information about events, racing, and merchandise. He also launched a YouTube channel under the same name.
Here’s what else true 'Street Outlaws' fans should know about Boddie.
Racing isn’t the only thing Boddie has focused his entire life on, according to Gossip Next Door. When he was younger, he thought about pursuing professional basketball as a possible career. After playing on his high school team for only one year, he became the point leader. As a teenager, he snagged two basketball records after scoring 116 points within three games.
Boddie also scored 42 points within a single game, which is a big deal for someone at such a young age. Boddie ultimately didn’t choose to pursue basketball, and obviously went down the street racing path instead. His desire to be the best is one of the biggest reasons why he’s so successful to this day.