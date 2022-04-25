Big Chief and Precious's Feud on 'Street Outlaws' — DetailsBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 25 2022, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
The core directive of Street Outlaws is (as many fans know) to race and build really impressive cars. However, when the motors aren't humming, lots of other stuff goes on between the show's stars — including friendships, fights, and all the trimmings of a true reality drama.
What's up with Big Chief and Precious's feud on 'Street Outlaws'?
When fans tuned in to new episodes of Street Outlaws, to see Big Chief and others duke it out on the concrete, many were surprised to find that the famed racer wasn't on the show. It appears as though Big Chief and Precious, a fellow racer, got into a fight while filming the first episode of the new season, according to Reality Titbit.
The rumors remain unconfirmed, but XTR Horsepower writes that even Big Chief's wife, Jackie, was involved in the altercation between him and Precious. It seems as though Precious was unhappy with the rules for the new season, which led to Precious arguing with Big Chief, and then with Jackie as well. No other information has been provided regarding the alleged feud as of the time of writing.
So, why did Big Chief leave 'Street Outlaws'?
Even though rumors suggest that Big Chief and Precious's feud was the reason why the former left the show, the star took to YouTube and cleared up a lot of the speculation surrounding his departure from the hit program. In the nearly hour-long video, he made it pretty clear to fans what is actually going on with America's favorite racing reality show.
It appears as though the real reason why Big Chief is not on Street Outlaws has to do with production company rules, and he seemed to specifically take issue with the company's "race your way in" policy. This policy dictates that the winners of select preseason races would then be tapped to take part in Street Outlaws. However, Big Chief noted that a disproportionate number of Street Outlaws: Memphis racers had taken part, while others were left by the wayside.
Considering the fact that the aforementioned sources claimed that Precious, a member of the Memphis crew, was allegedly arguing with Big Chief over rules, things do seem to align — despite neither party speaking publicly or directly about the fight. Nonetheless, Big Chief seems to be moving on to other ventures in the car world for the time being.
