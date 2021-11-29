Big Chief Is Expected to Return to 'Street Outlaws' for Season 2 of 'America's List'

A new season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is here, and while the cast has had many recurring characters throughout its four seasons, this one is missing a staple figurehead: Big Chief. The street racer, whose real name is Justin Shearer, has been surprisingly absent from the new season, despite Team 405 being present.

Why is Big Chief not on Street Outlaws anymore? Here's what we know about his absence and when we can expect him to return to the franchise.