Big Chief Is Expected to Return to 'Street Outlaws' for Season 2 of 'America's List'By Sara Belcher
Nov. 29 2021, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
A new season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is here, and while the cast has had many recurring characters throughout its four seasons, this one is missing a staple figurehead: Big Chief. The street racer, whose real name is Justin Shearer, has been surprisingly absent from the new season, despite Team 405 being present.
Why is Big Chief not on Street Outlaws anymore? Here's what we know about his absence and when we can expect him to return to the franchise.
Big Chief hasn't been in Season 4 of 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.'
Despite being a prominent member of the cast of Street Outlaws, Chief has been unsettlingly absent from the season, leaving many fans curious about where he went.
Prior to the new season filming, he posted on Instagram about his prep for the show, leading many to believe that he would be joining the cast as he usually does. Unfortunately, he has not been seen in any of the episodes so far, leading some to wonder if he was removed from the show.
While we don't know why exactly Chief hasn't been seen on No Prep Kings this season, as neither he nor Discovery has made an official comment just yet on his absence, it appears as though he remains part of the franchise.
Chief's Instagram bio still leads with "Street Outlaws," suggesting he still identifies largely with the franchise and has no plans to leave just yet.
In the past, he has stepped away from the show to focus on himself and his family, so it's possible he decided to do that again for Season 4, which would explain his absence.
At this time, we can't speak for certain on his disappearance — though we have some solid evidence to suggest that we'll see him again on the screen soon.
Will Big Chief return to 'Street Outlaws'?
While we may not know for certain if Big Chief will make an appearance on Season 4 of No Prep Kings, the street racer has made a post on Instagram confirming that he's preparing for filming to begin for Season 2 of America's List — all but confirming that he will be appearing for the show's sophomore season.
"Thank you to everyone [who] has supported us here and over there in our new adventure on YouTube!!! You guys are truly the best! Should have the crow running later today, and testing on asphalt this weekend!" Chief posted on Nov. 4. "America's List starts filming its [second] season in 11 days, and a huuuge announcement will be coming shortly after, about possibly the biggest craziest thing that's ever happened in Street Outlaws history!!!! And we will be ready!!!! Buckle up! Things are about to get wild!!!!"
While Chief may not have commented on his absence from No Prep Kings, it seems that he has no desire to leave the Street Outlaws franchise just yet, and we'll see him out on the street racing with The Crow again soon.