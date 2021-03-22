Doc From 'Street Outlaws' Was Involved in a Serious Car Crash

Doc From 'Street Outlaws' Was Involved in a Serious Car CrashBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 22 2021, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Throughout his tenure on Street Outlaws, James "Doc" Love became renowned among fans of the show for his racing prowess. Driving a souped-up 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo that he dubbed "The Street Beast" for most of his time on-screen, Doc proved that he meant it when he said his car was "set on kill" for any competitors that got in his way.
However, something major happened that impacted Doc's participation in the hit racing show and well, the sport as a whole. So, what happened to Doc on Street Outlaws that has led him to face the difficulties he is now? Here's a breakdown of what we know.
What happened to Doc on 'Street Outlaws'? He crashed "The Street Beast."
In a saddening turn of events for Doc and his career driving the Monte Carlo, he was involved in a serious accident. Taking to Facebook on Sep. 20, 2020, the show's star explained what went down with his harrowing crash.
"Me and the Street Beast were in an unfortunate big end accident while filming a very important race in Nebraska for the OG show," Doc led off his explanation by saying. He then went on to detail exactly what went down.
"Car barrel rolled 5-6 times and even knocked three 8- to 10-inch round Cedar trees clean off at the ground," he said of how the crash transpired, which caused some injuries as well. Subsequently, he thanked fans for their support through his recovery process, which has been pretty long and arduous.
"I am fine if you can call being yellow, black, blue, green, and a wonderful shade of purple from my neck to my calves. I am also still struggling with symptoms from a bad concussion. I was knocked out for 20-30 minutes and remember NOTHING about the crash or even the race for that matter. I want to give a huge shout out to my family, friends, and some fans for reaching out to me with prayers and support," he wrote in the candid social media post.
Doc isn't happy that he has to rebuild his favorite car.
Always one to be honest online about his personal feelings, Doc didn't hold back when it came to describing repairs. Although he shouted out the shop that built a solid-enough roll cage for his car to sustain such a crash, he was open about being upset regarding a rebuild.
"Not really looking forward to the rebuild process as 2020 and COVID has not been kind to the wallet. But we WILL come back better, stronger, and faster somehow!" he wrote, a clear indicator of his will to overcome an obstacle as difficult as this one.
You can catch up on Street Outlaws on Discovery Plus.