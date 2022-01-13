'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss and His Wife Were Just Involved in a Serious Car Accident

'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss and His Wife Were Just Involved in a Serious Car AccidentBy Chris Barilla
Jan. 13 2022, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
If you're a fan of Street Outlaws, odds are that you're familiar with one of its most famous racers — Jonathan Day, better known as JJ Da Boss. The driver has been making waves in the street racing scene for quite some time now, and can usually be found driving around his 4,720-pound ’49 Chevy pickup named Ole Heavy.
With that being said, JJ and his wife, Tricia Day, reportedly just had a seriously scary situation transpire for both of them: a dangerous car accident. So, what do we know about what went down with the racing phenom, and what is his current condition? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
JJ Da Boss and his wife, Tricia Day, were both said to be injured in a serious car accident.
In a Facebook post shared to a page called Deep South Street Racing on Jan. 12, 2022, it was revealed that both JJ and his wife, Tricia, were involved in a crash while filming Street Outlaws: America's List that has left them both injured. In the images attached to the social media post, multiple cars can be seen wrecked, with one having gone entirely off of the road.
"Yall keep praying for JJ Da Boss and his wife Trish. Last night they were filming America‘s List and they both crashed. Trisha Wayne is in the worst shape so y’all keep praying for the MSO family they need it right now. Street racing is real guys, just like JJ says, 'Tonight you could die,' and he means it, so be careful to all y’all street racers," the emotional post read, having since been shared thousands of times.
Neither JJ nor Tricia has spoken out personally about what happened yet, but it appears as though both are still being treated at the hospital as of the time of writing.
On YouTube, a fan's video about what happened has sparked some conversation among fans.
In the comments under an unofficial recap video of the crash, users shared some more insider information about JJ and Tricia's current state. One commenter seemed to have an inside source on what went down at the crash and directly after the fact.
They wrote, "JJ caught fire, crossed center, hit Tricia and rolled. Tricia was sent into three minivan rental cars that were protecting light towers/camera equipment. As of 7:00 p.m. Texas time they are both in the hospital in stable condition. I am unsure of the extent of the injuries at this time."
This is not the first time that JJ has been injured behind the wheel. According to a 2017 article from Dragzine, JJ fell asleep behind the wheel while driving to Arkansas and struck a concrete culvert on the highway at 55 miles per hour. He sustained a broken right hand as well as rib injuries and a series of cuts and bruises but otherwise walked away from the accident virtually unscathed.
Our thoughts and prayers are with JJ and Tricia as they recover from this recent harrowing accident.