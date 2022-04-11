'Street Outlaws' Star Tricia Day's Wreck ExplainedBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 11 2022, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
In the world of Street Outlaws, thousands of pounds of metal flying down the pavement at ungodly speeds is just a part of a regular day on the set. Naturally, when your work consists of being in and around situations that could be potentially dangerous or even fatal, the risk of getting hurt is much higher than at your average job.
That's exactly what went down with longtime Street Outlaws stars Tricia Wayne Day and her husband, JJ Da Boss, who were both injured in a serious car wreck this year. So, what exactly happened? Keep reading to find out.
Tricia Day was involved in a serious car wreck in January 2022.
It seems as though 2022 started off pretty rough for Tricia and JJ, who were both involved in a serious car accident. A Facebook post on Jan. 12, 2022 from Deep South Street Racing shared that the couple was involved in a crash while filming Street Outlaws: America's List.
The attached images depicted a gruesome wreck showing both Tricia and JJ's respective red and blue Chevrolet Nova muscle cars absolutely totaled on the side of the road.
"Keep praying for JJ Da Boss and his wife, Trish," the post lead by saying.
"Last night they were filming America‘s List and they both crashed," it continued to note. "Trisha [sic] Wayne is in the worst shape, so y’all keep praying for the MSO family. They need it right now. Street racing is real ... just like JJ says, 'Tonight, you could die,' and he means it, so be careful to all y’all street racers."
Comments under an unofficial recap video of the crash revealed at the time that "JJ caught fire, crossed center, hit Tricia, and rolled. Tricia was sent into three minivan rental cars that were protecting light towers/camera equipment."
Are there any updates on Tricia Day's or JJ Da Boss's conditions?
Immediately after their crash, neither Tricia nor JJ spoke out about what went down nor what their recovery processes entailed. The commentator under the aforementioned recap video noted that the two were transported to a Texas hospital to be treated for their injuries, but that was all the information that was shared at the time.
Then, Tricia took to Facebook on April 1, 2022, to speak out for the first time in months about what happened in the accident. She thanked fans for their cheerful wishes and support during that difficult time and finally confirmed the extent of her and JJ's injuries from the crash. She noted that she and JJ had only begun walking on their own in mid-March 2022 and that they both previously had two screws in their legs each, but had since had one each removed.
On top of that, Tricia said that their progress was moving ahead of schedule from the doctor's assumption of six months with limited mobility following the crash. After briefing fans, she strolled over to the barn where JJ could be seen looking as healthy as ever working on a car engine.
Congrats to both JJ and Tricia on a speedy recovery. Hopefully they can both fully return to raising their family and making Street Outlaws magic at full capacity soon enough!