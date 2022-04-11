On top of that, Tricia said that their progress was moving ahead of schedule from the doctor's assumption of six months with limited mobility following the crash. After briefing fans, she strolled over to the barn where JJ could be seen looking as healthy as ever working on a car engine.

Congrats to both JJ and Tricia on a speedy recovery. Hopefully they can both fully return to raising their family and making Street Outlaws magic at full capacity soon enough!