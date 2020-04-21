Is Precious Cooper, the Fiercest Driver on 'Street Outlaws,' Pregnant?

Precious Cooper joined the cast of Street Outlaws in Season 9, and it took her no time to establish herself as one of the bravest racers out there.

The Florida-native traveled all the way to Memphis, Tenn. to ask legendary driver JJ Da Boss (aka Jonathan Day) to be her mentor. In under a year, she became a cast member on the Discovery Channel series documenting their adrenaline-drenched races.

We set out to investigate: is Precious pregnant? What implications would this have for her career?