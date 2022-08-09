This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'

It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following.

For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws put their lives at risk to satisfy their need for speed. Up until now, everyone has made it out of each episode alive. However, recently, one racer suffered a fatal injury on set.