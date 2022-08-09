This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following.
For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws put their lives at risk to satisfy their need for speed. Up until now, everyone has made it out of each episode alive. However, recently, one racer suffered a fatal injury on set.
On Sunday, August 7, cast member Ryan Fellows was pronounced dead at the age of 41. But what was his cause of death? Here’s what we know.
What happened to Ryan Fellows? Here's what we know about his cause of death.
According to TMZ, Ryan Fellows was involved in a car crash in Las Vegas while filming an episode of Discovery’s Street Outlaws: Fastest in America.
Ryan reportedly lost control of his gold Nissan 240z right before the finish line. He was killed when the car flipped and ultimately caught fire.
The official social media account for the Discovery series confirmed Ryan’s death in a statement that read, “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows.”
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss,” the tweet continued.
In death, Ryan is survived by his wife, Liz, and two children — Josiah, 18, and Olivia, 10.
Who is Ryan Fellows’ wife? She started a GoFundMe to help support their family.
Following Ryan’s death, a GoFundMe page was launched to help support his family in the “next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”
In a message on the site, a statement read, “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to [his love] of basketball, cars, and business in sales and advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.”
“The only things he loved more than these efforts and achievements [was] his family.”
As of this writing, the family has raised more than $15,000 toward their $50,000 goal.
Has anyone else from ‘Street Outlaws’ died?
Earlier this year, Tricia Day spent several days in the hospital after she and her husband — JJ Da Boss — sustained severe injuries in a collision while filming for Street Outlaws: America’s List. However, Ryan is the only cast member to die on set.
Late Street Outlaws stars Christopher “Kentucky” Ellis and Tyler “Flip” Priddy’s deaths were not related to the show.
Street Outlaws airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.