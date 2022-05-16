Budding Racer Ryan Martin Is Making Quite a Name for Himself on 'Street Outlaws OKC'By Chris Barilla
May. 16 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Longtime fans of the Street Outlaws franchise have become familiar with a slew of highly-talented mechanics and racers over the course of the near decade that it has been on the air. The shows have undeniably produced their fair share of success stories, and fans are always eager to see what's next for the automotive enthusiasts.
One star of Street Outlaws OKC who has been getting a lot of attention is Ryan Martin, the mechanic-turned-racer who has been blowing away fans (and the competition) with his prowess on the pavement. Fans may be familiar with Ryan's abilities thanks to his appearances on Street Outlaws, but what do we know about his personal life, namely details like his age?
What is 'Street Outlaws' star Ryan Martin's age?
Ryan was born on Dec. 1, 1977, and is 44 years old as of the time of writing. Unfortunately, we don't know much about Ryan's childhood or early life before he took up an interest in cars. As a relatively new star in the Street Outlaws world, he also hasn't shared much information regarding what he was like before the show.
Per the official Street Outlaws OKC website, Ryan is the co-owner of B&R Performance, a performance automotive shop located in Norman, Ok. Back when he was only a mechanic and not a racer, Ryan's skills in the shop helped propel the likes of Jackie Knox and Freakin' Rican to the levels of Street Outlaws stardom that they enjoy today.
However, Ryan's perspective changed a few seasons ago, and he decided that he wanted to start actually racing his cars professionally, not just build them for others. Ryan took to the tarmac with his 2010 5th Gen Camaro SS nicknamed "Fireball Camaro" and began a seriously impressive winning streak on the show.
Ryan's skills on Street Outlaws OKC made him a prime contender for the infamous Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings tournament. When Ryan and the "Fireball Camaro" took the stage for that prestigious showcase, he managed to secure wins in the main event on multiple occasions, a true testament to his racing abilities.
Is Ryan Martin married?
As of the time of writing, Ryan is not married. However, he has been in a committed relationship with Cherish Casey, who goes by Momma Fireball, for roughly six years. The duo met on a blind date on Aug. 27, 2015, which Cherish confirmed in a 2019 Instagram post. "I’m so grateful I went on that blind date with you (back then if you googled Ryan Martin nothing came up)" she joked in the post's caption.
Ryan and Casey share one child together, a son named Dax, who is regularly featured on both Cherish and Ryan's respective Instagram pages. It's clear that although Ryan puts a lot of effort and time into his racing career, he makes sure to include Cherish and Dax in his proudest moments, as evident in Instagram posts like this one.
What is Ryan Martin's net worth?
Per RealityTidbit, Ryan is worth around $2 million as of 2022. Ryan's income is a combined revenue stream from his shop, B&R Performance, as well as his salary on Street Outlaws, earnings from race wins (both on and off of the show), and various endorsement deals and sponsorships that he has taken on.
With an impressive nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram and that number swelling more and more with each new Street Outlaws episode, Ryan is poised to truly become the next big thing on America's favorite reality racing program.
Be sure to check out Ryan and the rest of the Street Outlaws OKC cast on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery.