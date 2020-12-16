Race Car Driver JJ Da Boss Lost Several Cars in an Enormous Trailer Fire

For most people, the loss of a car in a massive trailer fire would be pretty devastating. For Jonathan Day, or JJ Da Boss as he's more widely known, it's apparently just part of being a street racer. JJ Da Boss has been featured on the Discovery show Street Outlaws , which focuses on the world of street racing. Now, JJ is dealing with the loss of several of his vehicles.

When JJ races, he's usually driving a car he calls Ole Heavy, a '49 Chevy pickup truck that has been in the family for generations, and weighs in at over 4,700 pounds. According to his official bio on Discovery , JJ values winning as much as any racer, but he cares more about his family and honor than about earning any amount of prize money.

Although he's been featured on Street Outlaws , there are some people who are new to street racing and may not know who JJ is. JJ is the leader of the Memphis racing family and has been around the sport for decades ever since his mother began taking him to street races where his dad and uncle were racing. Now that he's 47, JJ has ascended through the ranks of the sport and made a name for himself.

What happened to JJ Da Boss's cars?

Recently, it was discovered that several of JJ's most prized cars burned up in a massive trailer fire. The cars in the trailer when it burned up were the new Ole Heavy, a newer version of his signature ride, and a Chevrolet Nova that JJ bought and called Grey Goose. Although the cars definitely represent a loss for the veteran street racer, JJ has many other cars in his collection that he can race with.

Still, many fans were quick to point out how odd it seemed that the trailer fire had occurred so suddenly, especially after another very similar fire hit Reaper, a famous street race car, just a week or so before JJ's trailer went up in flames. "It’s a bad week to be a race car trailer...," one user posted on Yellowbullet, a forum where street racing is one of the main topics.

Others chimed in, wondering how it was possible for the two fires to take place so close to one another. "F--k that. After all these folks losing their s--t in trailer fires, it's starting to become suspicious. Why the f--k are all these trailers burning to the ground with cars inside? Are people that careless? Or are these trailers just accidents waiting to happen? Lack of maintenance? Or?" one user wrote.