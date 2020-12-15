Reaper, the Famous Car From 'Street Outlaws,' Was Destroyed in an Accident

Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws has a lot of interesting characters who bet money and race fast cars. Viewers who tune in get just as much out of the people as they do the cars. With this, fans started to ask what happened to Reaper from Street Outlaws after an update came on the state of the car. Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Reaper from 'Street Outlaws'?

James Goad is one of the drivers on Street Outlaws and he's trying to process a huge loss that happened in his life. James, who is known as Reaper on the show, named after his signature car that he races, took to social media to update his fans on an accident that happened at his shop in Oklahoma.

Posting on Facebook, James wrote, "Early this morning on our way back from Texas the stacker caught on fire," he explained. "Sadly, Reaper and the orange car were in it. This is all that is left of them. At the moment we are still trying to process all of this."

Early this morning on our way back from Texas the stacker caught on fire. Sadly Reaper and the orange car were in it. This is all that is left of them. At the moment we are still trying to process all of this. Posted by Reaper SS on Monday, November 30, 2020

Accompanying the caption update was a video of James assessing the damage of his car, which has been completely burned down to its frame. The reality star said that on top of the Reaper being damaged well beyond repair, he also lost the orange car in the fire, as well as everything else that was in the trailer.

It wasn't made clear in the post exactly where the fire happened or how it sparked. He explained that he was coming back from a race at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas, when the fire happened. And there was a lot of damage. Even after insurance, the estimate cost of the fire's damage is $200,000.

James, along with his wife, Stacy, took to Facebook a few days later and thanked their fans for all the support they offered after watching the video and seeing the damage to Reaper.

"After James has been going through reading all your comments and seeing the support he has had a change of heart over rebuilding Reaper," a caption on the Facebook page read on Dec. 6, 2020. "Even though he says he can’t do it he is going to let me. Watch the video and it will all be explained how you can be a part of this."

The husband and wife team cautioned fans to not believe any GoFundMe accounts that may pop up alleging to be a rebuild fund. "NOT a GoFundMe," they wrote. Adding, "If you see any please contact us on the page." For James, the Reaper car is more than just a car. He's credited it with changing his life.

“I told [Stacy] she can sell any parts,” James said. “The same thing she did with the Chevelle. She paid $15,000 and I had to cover the rest of it. You know I can’t touch this and I can’t have anything to do with it. Stacy is going to contact some of our sponsors, she’s going to get some people … it’s not going to go back as a race car. It’s going to go back as a street car. It’s going to be something that me and Brantlee could drive. It’s going to be all steel and it’s coming back as a Firebird.”