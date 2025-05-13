How Many Kids Do Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Have? Meet Their Family In 2025, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed their first biological child together into the world. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 13 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Max Verstappen is known for dominating the Formula 1 grid. Away from the track, however, the three-time world champion has been quietly building a family with his partner Kelly Piquet. While the couple keeps their private life out of the spotlight, fans have often wondered: How many kids do Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have?

The couple share one daughter together, a baby girl named Lily. Max has also taken an active role in helping raise Kelly’s daughter, Penelope, from a previous relationship. While they keep most of their family dynamic private, there is a spotlight on it as Max balances his roles as a world-class athlete and a father.

As of 2025, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have two kids after welcoming their first child together.

On May 2, 2025, Max and Kelly took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter, Lily. The news broke ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with Max sharing a sweet photo of the newborn's tiny hand gripping his finger on Instagram. “Our hearts are fuller than ever — you are our greatest gift. We love you so much,” Max penned in the caption. The post marked a rare personal update from the otherwise private driver.

The couple had kept Kelly’s pregnancy mostly under wraps, sharing few public details along the way. Given her career as a model, Kelly did share a plethora of stunning baby bump photos for her followers to enjoy. Unsurprisingly, fans and fellow drivers rushed to the comments of their Instagram announcement to congratulate them on their beautiful bundle of joy.

Before dating Max, Kelly was in a relationship with former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The two welcomed a daughter, Penelope, in July 2019. After their split, Kelly began dating Max in late 2020. Over time, Penelope became just as important to Max as Kelly was.

According to People, Penelope is often seen alongside Kelly in public events and occasionally pops up in her social media posts. While Max isn’t Penelope’s biological father, he’s taken on a clear role in her life. Fans frequently point out how comfortable and affectionate the bond between them appears to be — whether at F1 events, in family photos, or in behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Max says becoming a father won’t slow down his career.

According to ESPN, some fans wonder if welcoming his daughter into the world could hinder Max’s career. For the most part, Max seemed to shrug off the concern before pointing out that it isn’t like fatherhood is a new experience for him. "I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me. Now it is my DNA, let's say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."