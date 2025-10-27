Former Jets Player Nick Mangold Is Dead at 41 — Details of His Cause of Death Revealed "I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 27 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@realnickmangold

It's rare for an NFL player to stay with one team their entire career, given how short their time on the field tends to be. There is a Wikipedia page devoted to the men who stayed in one relationship with one team up until retirement. The numbers are really quite astounding. Folks like Darrell Green, who played for the Washington Commanders from 1983 until 2002, or Bart Starr who was with the Green Bay Packers from 1957 to 1971.

One man who wasn't included in the list is Nick Mangold, who spent 11 seasons with the New York Jets. Nick was widely considered one of the best active centers in the NFL. He retired in April 2018 after being released during a transition period for the Jets. Seven years later, Nick died at the age of 41. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Nick Mangold's cause of death has been revealed. He suffered from kidney disease.

On Oct. 14, 2025, Nick shared some heartbreaking news in an Instagram post. The veteran NFL player revealed that in 2006, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that led to chronic kidney disease. He spent the summer of 2025 on dialysis while doctors searched for a viable kidney donor. "I always knew this day would come," wrote Nick, "but I thought I would have had more time."

No one in his family was able to donate a kidney, so Nick put a call out for anyone with type O blood. He directed anyone willing to find out if they are a match to a website. "I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," said Nick. The former New York Jets center went on to say he is grateful to his friends and family, who have been his "rock every step of the way." He endeavored to stay positive while focusing on the path ahead.

Nick died less than two weeks later. Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said Nick was more than a legendary center. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football." Woody added, "Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Nick was an inspirational player.

In a moving post to Instagram, the New York Jets described Nick as a "true legend" of their franchise. "Nick's legacy is not only measured in Pro Bowls and accolades, but in the way he inspired those around him." The veteran player was a "leader in every sense of the word."