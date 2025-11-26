Distractify
Inside MemeHouse's 'Viral' F1 Takeover

"MemeHouse knows how to throw a party!”

Source: YDG WRLD

MemeHouse transformed the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix into a non-stop stream of race-day content, turning the weekend into a fully immersive online experience.

Led by production company MemeHouse, the initiative brought dozens of influencers to the Strip to share real-time coverage from inside and around the Formula 1 event.

Content poured out of the TikTok Lounge and Clubhouse, where the creators livestreamed behind-the-scenes moments, posted videos from the track, and gave followers a front-row view of the spectacle.

“This was next-level. It didn’t feel like an event, it felt like the internet came to life in the best way possible. MemeHouse knows how to throw a party!” said influencer Sava Schultz.

memehouse f vegas
Source: YDG WRLD
Saturday night’s race took place on the 3.8-mile Strip Circuit, marking Formula 1’s third year back in Las Vegas. McLaren had already clinched the constructors’ title, but the driver standings kept fans engaged.

MemeHouse focused the campaign on live, short-form video, encouraging creators to post as events unfolded. A spokesperson said the aim was to make audiences “part of the moment, capturing it as it happens.”

Among those flown in for the activation were Vickala Gray, Marissa Ayers, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, Katherine LaPrell, Andreina Santos, Sydney Thomas, Zac Woodworth, Louise Barnard, Savannah Schultz, Abel Gonzalez, Andrea Carmona, Gia Duddy, Leslie Golden, and JD Dodard. Several creators were seen wearing Von Dutch gear throughout the weekend.

The activation followed the format of previous MemeHouse projects, such as its July Fourth White Party in Los Angeles, which included rooftop DJ sets, fireworks, and luxury food service. That event earned millions of views across social platforms.

The Las Vegas effort aligned with Formula 1’s wider strategy to grow its footprint in the U.S., where it now hosts races in Miami, Austin, and Vegas.

By the time the checkered flag dropped, social platforms were packed with creator-shot content, giving fans an on-the-ground view of the race unlike any traditional broadcast.

