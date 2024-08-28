Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Williams F1 Axed Logan Sargeant Mid-Season After a Poor String of Performances Logan was cut from Williams F1 because he wasn't performing in 2024. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 28 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's unusual but not unprecedented for an F1 team to change up its lineup mid-season. Those kinds of lineup changes are rare in part because they are fairly disruptive, but they can be necessary when one of the drivers simply isn't performing.

Article continues below advertisement

That's exactly what happened to Logan Sargeant. The American F1 driver was just cut by Williams F1, leading many to wonder what happened to him and why he is no longer on the team. Here's what we know about what happened to Logan and why he was ultimately cut.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Logan Sargeant?

Williams boss James Vowles announced that Logan would be dropped from the team in favor of Franco Colapinto before the Italian Grand Prix. Franco is an Academy driver who is about to make his debut, and while the move is risky, James said he believes it's the best way for Williams to compete. "To replace a driver midseason is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season," he said, per The New York Times.

Logan's season hit a new low in late August after he crashed out of practice at the Dutch Grand Prix in a car that featured many upgraded parts. According to reporting from ESPN, several drivers were linked to Logan's seat, including Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson and Mick Schumacher, among others. In his statement, James said that he also made the move to maximize Williams' investment in young talent.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle," he said. "We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season."

Article continues below advertisement

"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude," the statement continued. "Logan remains a talented driver, and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1."

Franco is currently in sixth in Formula 2, and now, his star may be on the rise as he moves into even more major racing. Logan has yet to make any sort of statement about the news, but, as James's statement suggested, it was undoubtedly a devastating blow for the 23-year-old.