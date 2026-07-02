Alex Lagina's Biggest Finds on 'The Curse of Oak Islands' Alex Lagina, Marty’s son, has played an active role in some of the show’s most significant field discoveries. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 2 2026, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

The Lagina family has become synonymous with Oak Island, thanks to the History Channel reality TV series The Curse of Oak Island. The cast of the show includes numerous family members of brothers Rick and Marty Lagina, who have led the island’s treasure-hunting operation for more than a decade.

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Among the team is Alex Lagina, Marty’s son, who has played an active role in some of the show’s most significant field discoveries.

What Has Alex Aided in Finding on Oak Island?

One of Alex’s most notable contributions on the show was helping discover the cobblestone pathway beneath the island’s swamp. Alex and his cousin David Fornetti, the son of Rick Lagina’s sister, used ground-penetrating radar to trace the path of its eastern end. Marty Lagina led a dig to follow where it led, but winter conditions forced the team to suspend work on the site before they could determine its full significance.

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Have you ever noticed how William Phipps and Alex Lagina look so alike? Why don't you just put Alex under past life regression hypnosis and ask him where the treasure is?! pic.twitter.com/eIFzahaGgN — Steve Keel (@billy_2_hats) April 3, 2024

On Lot 32 on the island, Alex worked alongside a metal detecting expert Gary Drayton to recover a musket ball. Researchers on the show dated the ball to somewhere between the 1500s and 1800s, prompting the team to question why a musket ball would have been brought to the island in the first place.

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A similar question arose when Alex and the team found what appeared to be a 19th-century British Naval officer’s button. Researchers dated it to the first quarter of the 1800s. At that time, the land on which it was found belonged to Samuel Ball, a Black Loyalist who had been born into slavery in South Carolina, gained his freedom by fighting for the British during the American Revolution, and later became one of Oak Island’s largest landowners and most prosperous farmers. The team could not explain what a British Naval officer would have been doing on his property.

A coin tentatively dated to the reign of William III of England, who ruled from 1689 to 1702, was also found on Ball’s property.

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What Are Some of the Biggest Discoveries on the Island?

Rick, Marty, and the broader team have documented a range of findings over the course of the series. Among the most discussed are a Spanish 8-maravedis coin dating to 1652, coconut fiber not native to Nova Scotia, and a medieval lead cross.

#oakisland @HISTORY looks like the team has run undiscovered Treasures on Tom's Noland property and for Alex Lagina they ran across a Medieval era parchment & leather from the spoils excavation bore H8. It seems Oak Island has medieval 1300s-1400s era document and books in vault — JP Canlapan (@pierrejan95) January 31, 2018