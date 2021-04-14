Meet Marty Lagina and His Wife's 33-Year-Old Son, Alex Lagina

In 2014, The Curse of Oak Island made its debut on the History Channel, and we met Marty Lagina and his family of treasure hunters, including his 33-year-old son, Alex Lagina . Here’s what we know about him.

The 200-year-old tales associated with Oak Island lead us to believe that seven people will die before Captain Kidd’s treasure is found. Although six people have already died on this quest, that hasn’t stopped the Lagina family from devoting their lives to the cause.

Here’s what we know about ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ star Alex Lagina.

Lagina family patriarch Marty Lagina and his wife share two children — Maddie and Alex Lagina. While Maddie Lagina has opted out of the family business to pursue one in medicine, Alex, who appears to be single and has never been married, works alongside his father and his uncle Rick on their dangerous quest for buried treasure.

Source: Instagram

But before Alex began his career in treasure hunting, he studied at the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering, where he later earned his degree in 2008 and moved back home to Traverse City, Mich., to help with the family business.

In a 2014 interview, Alex explained that his fascination with Oak Island is less about finding treasure and more about discovering what really happened to Captain Kidd’s treasure and if it was ever on the island in the first place. Alex explained, “I would like to see, more than anything, some verification of things that have already been discovered. That’s why, in the first season, we searched the beaches for coconut fiber — which was something that was documented — because we wanted to see if it was really there.”

Source: Instagram

“A lot of things have been done on Oak Island, and while records may have been kept well by one person, they didn’t transfer to the next person, so a lot of these discoveries have been lost during all the excavations,” he added. In 2020, Alex risked his life when he took a deep dive into the Atlantic to explore an underwater roadway, proving how serious he is when it comes to knowing the truth about Oak Island.

He concluded, “I’m not as excited about things that lead to new theories but things that confirm existing theories. Finding the coin was pretty exciting, but what does that point towards? On the other hand, if you don’t believe the old stuff, you’ve got nothing.”