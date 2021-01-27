Here's Who That Mystery Blonde Woman Is in 'The Curse of Oak Island' in Case You Were Wondering

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island are starting to wonder if the show will make it to Season 9 — Rick and Marty Lagina have yet to find the mythologized "money pit," but they did find an old shoe in the most recent episode. The latest episode synopsis reads, "While searching the spoils excavated from the Money Pit area, Alex Lagina discovers evidence of human activity dating back to 1492." Will they need an archaeologist's help to figure out if this shoe is legit?

Meet 'Curse of Oak Island's' Miriam Amirault

If you've been wondering who that blonde woman is on The Curse of Oak Island, wonder no further: She's an archaeologist who works at the University of New Brunswick. According to a Reddit thread, Miriam recently graduated from UNB Archeology, and is from Digby, Nova Scotia. Although not much else is known about Miriam, you can check out her photos on her Facebook page. It looks like Miriam gets to travel the world as an archaeologist, which is pretty dang cool.

Source: The History Channel

Article continues below advertisement

In 2017, she shared a photo from a site she'd been working on in Cuba, writing, "Closing my first pit during my first ever archaeology dig in Cuba, A.75A2-3."

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Although Miriam doesn't play a huge role in The Curse of Oak Island, fans are happy to see her nonetheless. One person on Reddit joked, "The Lagina's [sic] are masters of making something out of nothing. This show is in it's [sic] 8th season? I am a fan but most impressed with them keeping eyeballs on the screen not because of the exciting weekly finds. Finally they discovered this blonde UNB student and they didn't have to drill or excavate to do it!"

Aside from Miriam, there have been other interesting (is one way to put it) developments in Season 8. For instance, in Episode 11, Gary Drayton finds what he believes is gold...until Laird disappoints and reveals the object has been painted with gold. However, the object originates from a treasure chest of sorts (maybe). Fans have pointed out that a lot of oxen feet and nails have been discovered. One Reddit thread jokingly calls the show "The Nails of Oak Island."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The History Channel

But the oxen feet allegedly mean oxen were on this island to unload something, possibly into the Money Pit. Maybe this season will at least solve that mystery if nobody can actually find the money pit.

Article continues below advertisement

"Watching The Curse of Oak Island and realizing the treasure was made out of mud the whole time, and they’ve just been throwing it out," someone tweeted.

Watching The Curse of Oak Island and realizing the treasure was made out of mud the whole time, and they’ve just been throwing it out. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Track7grrl (@track7grrl) January 27, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Even if the brothers never find anything, we'll probably continue to watch this show. "Let’s see if they find anything good on Curse of Oak Island tonight. Doubt it but I’m hooked into the show at this point," another fan wrote.

Let’s see if they find anything good on Curse of Oak Island tonight. Doubt it but I’m hooked into the show at this point. — Sam Anderson (@Sam_Anderson21) January 27, 2021