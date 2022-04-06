'The Curse of Oak Island' Made Rick Lagina a Millionaire

Hunting for buried treasure isn’t a hobby Rick and Marty Lagina, it’s a lifestyle. The brothers have dedicated their lives to solving the centuries-old mystery of Oak Island, and after nine seasons on the air, they remain persistent in their pursuit.

The Curse of Oak Island first premiered in 2014. But their journey began nearly a decade earlier when the brothers purchased a 50 percent stake in the island. It’s safe to say that both Marty and Rick have invested a massive amount of capital into their hunt for buried treasure.