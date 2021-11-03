The Treasure-Hunting Lagina Brothers Are Back at It in 'The Curse of Oak Island'

"We generally take weekends off unless there is something going on," Rick told Traverse Magazine. They don't get a lot of downtime, but that's how you find a long-buried treasure. When they aren't actively looking, Rick's brother Marty will conduct research in Nova Scotia.

When asked by Traverse Magazine how far they are prepared to take the hunt, Rick said, "I don’t want to leave with regrets, but at the end of the day when it stops being fun, it is possibly time to walk away and let someone else have a go at it." You know what they say, Goonies never say die. So, the Lagina brothers may be in it until the very end, whenever that end is.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on the History Channel.